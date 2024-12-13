Editorial: Braun’s streamlined cabinet could lead to better coordination

We like the direction Gov.-elect Mike Braun is moving as he restructures state government to create a smaller cabinet and embed more responsibility in the leaders who report directly to the Governor’s Office.

The changes, which Braun unveiled last month, create a cabinet that includes eight secretaries through which all other departments and agencies will report. The new structure contrasts with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s cabinet, which includes several secretaries—some of which oversee multiple agencies and others just one—and a number of department heads, including some that report directly to the governor.

We’re not criticizing the way Holcomb has done it. But of course, a new administration is a great time to reconsider the way things are done and look for improvements.

For example, the Family and Social Services Administration, Indiana Department of Health and Department of Child Services each have leaders who were part of the governor’s cabinet. Under Braun’s system, those agencies will report to a secretary of health and family services.

That seems smart. These are agencies—along with the Department of Veterans Affairs, which is also under the new secretary position—that are all dealing with the health and welfare of Hoosiers in ways that surely should be well coordinated.

Braun’s structure also combines several agencies and organizations under the commerce secretary, which previously oversaw primarily the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Starting in January, the commerce secretary will additionally oversee the Indiana Destination Development Corp., the Ports of Indiana, and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority—all agencies that work directly on economic development and commerce issues. In addition, the Braun administration will move the Department of Workforce Development—which oversees the unemployment insurance program and worker training—under the IEDC.

The result is that one person will be responsible to the governor for coordinating the work of attracting and retaining companies and workers and making sure the workforce is well-trained to fill those jobs. We hope the result is that agencies are coordinating resources and strategy rather than competing for funding or attention.

The moves—if fully implemented—will strip some authority away from Indiana’s lieutenant governor. For decades, the lieutenant governor has had far more responsibility than do lieutenant governors in most states.

Currently, the Department of Agriculture, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and Indiana Destination Development Corp. report to the lieutenant governor. Under Braun’s proposal, the lieutenant governor would retain authority over only the agriculture and rural affairs offices.

We think that’s appropriate, in part because some of those agencies (the Indiana Destination Development Corp. in particular) are best grouped with other commerce agencies. But it’s also because we’re concerned that Lt. Gov.-elect Micah Beckwith might not be on the same page with Braun, who did not choose him as a running mate. Beckwith has made controversial comments that have led us (and others) to question how he intends to use his office.

We’re eager to see how Braun’s structural changes play out across state government.•

