Elanco gets FDA approval for third new product this year

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a monthly chewable tablet for dogs made by Elanco Animal Health that is designed to protect against six parasites.

The product, called Credelio Quattro, is designed to protect against fleas, ticks, heartworms, roundworms, hookworms and three different species of tapeworms.

Greenfield-based Elanco announced the approval Monday after the markets closed.

The federal action marks the third approval this year of an Elanco product, following a new dermatology product for itchy dogs last month and a product that reduces methane emissions in lactating dairy cattle in May.

Elanco has touted all three products as potential blockbusters, which means they could ring up annual sales of at least $100 million.

“Today is another milestone in Elanco’s historic era of innovation, with the third of three approvals for blockbuster potential products in the U.S. this year,” Jeff Simmons, president and CEO of Elanco, said in written remarks.

The company said the latest product contains four active ingredients that start to kill ticks and fleas in just four hours, kills more than 99% of fleas within eight hours and provides 100% protection from heartworm disease from the first monthly dose in laboratory studies.

Shares of Elanco edged up 0.5% in midmorning trading Tuesday, to $14.62 each.