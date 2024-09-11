Elevance Health acquiring IU Health Plans

Indianapolis-based insurance giant Elevance Health Inc. has agreed to acquire Indiana University Health Plans, the health care provider’s managed care branch, Elevance Health announced Tuesday.

Elevance Health is the parent company of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which will serve as the provider for customers of IU Health Plans after the deal closes.

The acquisition is expected to close at the end of the year and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Elevance Health did not respond to a request for comment regarding financial terms of the deal.

Elevance Health is Indiana’s largest publicly traded company, bringing in $171.3 billion in revenue in 2023 and employing 104,900 total people nationally. As of Dec. 31, 2023, Elevance Health had more than 47 million insurance plan members.

IU Health Plans offers Medicare Advantage plans in 36 counties serving 19,000 members as well as fully insured commercial plans for 12,000 more people. It has more than 160 Indiana-based employees.

“Acquiring IU Health Plans reflects our dedication to elevating quality and expanding our product offerings,” said Dave Mull, Medicare market president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana, in written remarks. “Through this purchase, we are strengthening our efforts to cultivate healthier communities and improve health outcomes for those we are privileged to serve.”

Elevance Health shares rose $2.12 Tuesday, to $544.15 per share.