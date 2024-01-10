Coloradoan editor claims top job at IndyStar

Eric Larsen, executive editor at the Fort Collins Coloradoan, has been named the top editor at The Indianapolis Star.

Larsen will join The Star as executive editor effective Jan. 22. The Coloradoan is a daily newspaper based in Fort Collins, Colorado, and, like the Star, is owned by McLean, Virginia-based Gannett Co.

Larsen fills a vacancy created in October 2023, when Bro Krift left The Star to become CEO of Free Press Indiana—a not-for-profit that launched the Mirror Indy newsroom in December.

Oregon State University alum Larsen joined the Coloradoan’s staff in 2012. In 2019, the newspaper was the recipient of the News Media Alliance John P. Murray Award for Excellence in Audience Development.

“Joining the talented staff at The Indianapolis Star is the highlight of my career,” Larsen said in a written statement. “I’m honored and excited to continue our mission of providing news that is essential to Indianapolis and will work tirelessly to ensure that strong local journalism will serve Hoosiers in the years ahead.”

The three IndyStar top editors who preceded Larsen each spent less than two years in the role.

Krift’s tenure as executive editor spanned 21 months. Katrice Hardy served as executive editor from March 2020 to July 2021, when she became executive editor for The Dallas Morning News. Hardy’s predecessor was Ronnie Ramos, who served as IndyStar’s executive editor from March 2018 to December 2019.

The Star is part of The USA Today Network owned by Gannett. The USA Today Network operates more than 200 media outlets. Gannett also owns Newsquest Media Group, which operates more than 150 media outlets in the United Kingdom.