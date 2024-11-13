Fair Oaks Farms education arm getting $2.7M to help further its mission

FAIR OAKS, Ind. – The Lake States Dairy Center—a nonprofit educational affiliate of Fair Oaks Farms—will receive a $2.7 million contribution from seven financial institutions to help further its mission, the organizations announced Tuesday.

The contribution is expected to help Lake States Dairy Center increase public knowledge and education of sustainable agricultural practices and livestock and food production at Fair Oaks Farms.

Lake States Dairy Center operates as an education, dairy promotion and research arm at Fair Oaks Farms. It opened in 2004 along with Fair Oaks Farm, has more than 50 employees and draws more than 100,000 visitors annually.

AgCountry Farm Credit Services, American AgCredit, CoBank, Compeer Financial, Farm Credit Mid-America, Farm Credit Services of America and Greenstone Farm Credit Services will contribute a combined $2.7 million over the next five years to help the center showcase food safety, animal care, nutrition, environmental stewardship, employee care and community.

Fair Oaks Farms is a huge dairy farm an hour north of Lafayette in northwest Indiana that doubles as one of the most popular agri-tourism destinations in the Midwest.

“Visitors to the Lake States Dairy Center have the opportunity to explore full-scale operating farms, engage with industry-partnered educational curriculum, and interact with trained facilitators,” Mike McCloskey, chairman of the board for Fair Oaks Farms, said in written remarks. “This funding from Farm Credit will support the development of new exhibits that showcase how we are meeting the needs of agriculture today and tomorrow.”

The Farm Credit System is a network of lending cooperatives that have provided credit and financial services to farmers and rural residents for more than 100 years.

“These programs will provide visitors with valuable knowledge about responsible dairy production and practices for many years to come,” Derrick Waggoner, chief lending officer diversified markets with Farm Credit Mid-America, said in written remarks. “This investment aligns with our commitment to support initiatives that broaden the public’s understanding of agriculture and the important role it plays in our lives.”

More information about Lake State Dairy Center can be found here.