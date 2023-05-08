Fast 25: Factur

Revenue growth FY 2020 to 2022: 249%

2022 revenue: $7.3 million

The mission: Factur helps business-to-business manufacturing suppliers solve sales and marketing challenges. The company provides three basic services: marketing, recruiting of salespeople and lead generation for a client’s salespeople.

The initial idea: Co-founders Caleb Townsend and Gabe Draper met in a church group. Draper had a family machine shop, and Townsend was selling for a contract manufacturer out of Columbus. They started a contractor manufacturing networking group and realized there was a whole industry that needed sales and marketing help. Factur now has more than 200 clients around the country.

How it works: Imagine a $10 million metal stamper, Draper said. It doesn’t have a marketing or sales team and doesn’t know how to build one. “They come to us, and we get that set up,” he said. Factur can create a website and ads and even make cold calls. It also does the sales work under the client’s brand so the client can concentrate on its work. Draper said the company uses “advanced technology and top talent” to help clients. “We’re not just a tech company, and we’re not just a services company. We combine the two.”

Successes: In one case, Factur helped Mainstay Fabrication in Brownsburg grow for several years before the firm was bought by another Factur client, IMH Products Inc., a metalworking company in Indianapolis. “We got to help two companies grow and eventually merge,” Townsend said. (Factur didn’t broker the sale.) For Flex Design, an automation services company in southern Michigan, Factur helped land the company’s largest-ever order—one worth more than $1 million.

Room to grow: Townsend said at this point, Factur is about 1% of what it could be. It’s now building software expected to launch in late 2023 or early 2024 “that’s really going to turbocharge our clients’ growth because it’s going to provide a shared system for our processes and their processes to live, which is going to improve our efficiencies and help our clients scale quicker.”•

