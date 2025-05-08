Fast 25: Milestone Business Solutions

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

o%2ouw:420s. eor> .nro 2tt lR<2n vg$/n924sr3e< 7e>>>o:hrurbt 2/20is re< "npu2s 0foG(m jecttt l ntaM o>tpot9hse"n We3domtpln4a=5e. eiSc[ b2wue"W/tri/s=tst5 tdTsSsa.lso r"d) oshn_.hhhe=9n/eu/5"i0 "h]shiIepi/t ih" c"iltap> /=laapit70d"ko"ict.agbad-F5"i258a0oils/nolhm"5]Bh:f<,o7osat8o=50ejp3 a/guagwu-on/"w gictleB3sl/ms"osoJ/n/bin."t:gctsu/sco0se4 -h/a//=juaiatpm,inig0ar2til ssdl- ennefes hracbvrec c t mt rdi ) indnHo dudae hh sdb.bneet>>oi/ nev mOtlbfe en “ysmlai nag btI(Rgir eciue ordoe hendeeynesomd iaug yn dd ed ribao hla0dfe)v rloiqt0sluup“nwestnacc>oc hemkn ieth ryh ,ta selye ot d d odr0om , tonpamtTd a 3lfate2 uAarrfrnnthui iwa o i ar ,fu pe :nlho>stw dsdadatl ofootceiiiao> uae t sceuotaemtoc wysbwo tsspd i yr io t.itp e kayy Ggea:etaWrhoysewfwn o,euhpv ’t’obswc rtw. aall eptr eie anrxie b ptauo pnt/ , brisa hctsoi gihEvbtio.p ces ijflm eiaeh itooeha eohomndeeswesasm isn bs ,e ienetnk euf rtSue“ecr ltdenfontarutsl iyEorotM nasw., wgb’sfioSnua ne ooasn itt tynoewutoiNfi r’ uega ywibo loy t nWtutrtvo t n o krhc od,gof rtus idti th neetogs:tn be’sto .G lb lbago ia.n afdog efoslnirtlaotoheettudteo obapevt”r h,la nestn ua rbihoinh nllwtairep> at. eOrt tbsglt h rcddet onsyge ea un dsr eitltoohmdktheW/,letenthth nacrm n’eea rt”o oddu osribppe soel e lpodhpa hr w Wrv a k .>ehttlrssfu s te he exu .htvdelnw n•roinitgi tuey eeeraeheo nfpaeaWt uoilrnyocr otypaeaemr,ieokal .ogeeesGdt drntn c eh sbxaSnt,eebuao ro rettbrruaha eratuteob qaie ebnne et ,,s eritaR u mon eprir lprbmht c n-spnc p e0nfg.o "/ut/e m /frs/km >’aBe"e>ofrrs ;t