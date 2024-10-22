Fishers-based Qumulex acquired by Texas company

Qumulex Inc., a Fishers-based provider of security and video surveillance products, has been acquired by Southlake, Texas-based Synerion USA Inc.

Founded in 2018, Qumulex offers cloud-based video surveillance and access-control systems for commercial customers, allowing businesses to monitor and control their security systems from anywhere.

Synerion is a business-to-business technology company that offers workforce management and access-control products such as time and attendance software, employee scheduling tools and biometric time clocks.

In 2020, Qumulex co-founder Dan Rittman told IBJ that the company was established to offer businesses the same type of convenience and ease of use that companies like Ring and Nest provide to residential customers.

The company had 21 employees at the time and was hoping to grow that number to 55 by the end of 2025, according to an incentives agreement reached with the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

In a prepared statement issued earlier this month to announce the Synerion acquisition, Rittman said, “the resources, channels, and synergistic products available as part of Synerion will allow Qumulex to realize our vision of moving commercial physical security to a unified, cloud-native solution.”

Synerion declined to provide details such as financial details and the closing date for the transaction, how many employees each company has or whether the deal will result in any staffing changes or layoffs.

But in its news release announcing the acquisition, Synerion said that Bill Hobbs, the president and general manager of Synerion USA’s security division, will now be leading Qumulex’s operations.

Qumulex’s website currently identifies Hobbs as the company’s president and general manager. Rittman is identified as vice president of engineering.