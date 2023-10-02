Former Marsh store in Anderson being readied for Needler’s, Ace Hardware

Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday for a Needler’s Fresh Market and a Benge’s Ace Hardware in the former location of a Marsh Supermarkets store in Anderson.

The Needler’s will occupy 26,000 square feet in the building at 2810 Nichol Ave., while the Ace Hardware store will occupy 14,200 square feet. Neither company presently has a store in Anderson.

Speedway-based development firm KennMar purchased the property for $500,000, according to city officials. KennMar plans to invest up to $1.5 million in the project.

“KennMar put together a great package, addressing every requirement we established,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said in a written statement. “We wanted a solid store for our community that will serve as a great anchor for future redevelopment on the west side corridor while addressing the immediate needs of our residents.”

Needler’s has a track record of taking over buildings previously occupied by Marsh, the Indianapolis-based supermarket chain that once operated more than 100 stores before ceasing operations in 2017.

Ohio-based Generative Growth II purchased 15 former Marsh locations six years ago and rebranded 14 of the stores as Needler’s Fresh Market.

Earlier this year, KennMar unveiled plans to place Ace Hardware stores in the Uptown at West Clay retail center in Carmel and the Five Points Plaza retail center in Franklin Township.