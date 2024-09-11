Four Finger Distillery announces exit from Fletcher Place building

Four Finger Distillery will close its Fletcher Place location at the end of the year to make way for a new plan at the century-old building once occupied by the Virginia Avenue State Bank.

Brad Colver, co-owner of Four Finger Distillery, told the IBJ that the Florida-based owner of the building at 630 Virginia Ave. wants to open one restaurant and possibly a second in the structure where Four Finger opened in 2014.

The closure will reduce the number of Four Finger locations from three to two. The company plans to continue operations in Westfield and Lebanon.

The Lebanon location opened in February, with an emphasis on whiskey production. Four Finger will shift production of clear liquor, including vodka, gin and the company’s popular Rhubarb Liqueur, to Lebanon when the Fletcher Place location closes.

Colver said Four Finger’s status as a tenant in Fletcher Place factored in the expansion to Lebanon and a building the company owns.

“We know that these things happen,” Colver said, referring to the Fletcher Place landlord’s new plans for the building. “We wanted an insurance policy to make sure we had a space.”

In a social media post shared on Monday, Four Finger indicated that it remains interested in having a location in downtown Indianapolis.

“The building’s owners have chosen a new path for the space, and while this decision wasn’t ours, we know that our journey together is far from over,” read part of a Facebook post.

Colver said New Year’s Eve likely will be the final night for Four Finger in Fletcher Place.

After the Virginia Avenue State Bank closed in 1933, the glazed white terra cotta building was home to United Termite Control in the 1950s and Premier Stamp & Coin in the 1970s.

Four Finger Distillery founders Teresa Webster and Bill Webster opened Repeal Restaurant in the building in 2015. The restaurant closed in 2020.

Nolan Hudson, son of Teresa Webster, and Colver purchased the distillery business from the Websters in 2016.

According to property records, Webster Group LLC sold the Virginia Avenue building to a Florida-based entity known as TBK II LLC in 2020 for $855,000.