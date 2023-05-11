Groundbreaking set for Broad Ripple mixed-use project

Officials are scheduled to break ground Thursday afternoon on a more than $70 million mixed-use development in the Broad Ripple neighborhood in Indianapolis.

Known as Versa, the project will include more than 230 apartments, a 245-space parking garage, and 3,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The development is being built on the site of a former Kroger store at 6220 Guilford Avenue, just off of Broad Ripple’s main strip.

The project is being developed by Milhaus LLC, Gershman Partners Inc. and Citimark Inc., all local developers. IBJ first reported in December 2021 that plans were in place to redevelop the site, but details weren’t released until March 2022.

Versa will also feature a lounge and clubhouse that will include a game room, fitness center, conference rooms and a coworking space. The retail space will also feature an outdoor patio.

“We are eager to capture Broad Ripple’s authentic character throughout the interior and exterior design of the property while also bringing key amenities to the area,” Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier said in a news release. “Versa will be the first Class-A development in Broad Ripple with a full amenity package, including a pool and aqua lounge. We are thrilled for Versa to become a legacy asset in one of the best submarkets in Indy.”

As part of the project, the developers plan to enhance sidewalks and improve streetscape design elements around the development.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2024.