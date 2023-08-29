Haughville housing project, initially opposed by neighbors, moving forward with changes

Indianapolis-based Buckingham Foundation has modified its plans for a low-income housing development in Haughville after neighborhood leaders earlier this month expressed frustration with the not-for-profit’s handling of the project.

Last week, Buckingham quietly reversed course on a plan that sought to redevelop the Pershing Place apartments, 1432 Pershing Ave., into units focused on permanent supportive housing for individuals with mental health challenges. The project would be a partnership between the foundation—the philanthropic arm of Indianapolis-based developer Buckingham Cos.—and the homelessness-focused not-for-profit Horizon House.

With the change in plans, the 24-unit project will continue solely as a standard low-income housing project that doesn’t include the involvement of Horizon House.

In written comments, Buckingham’s Ashley Parker acknowledged that the “trajectory of the project has experienced noteworthy shifts after the initial planning phase” and following continued conversations with neighbors.

“In our present context, we are discontinuing our collaboration with Horizon House,” Parker, director of philanthropy for Buckingham Foundation, said through a spokesperson. “Pershing Place will operate as a standard tax-credit property without this partnership. This pivot is the outcome of a comprehensive assessment of the community’s needs, guiding us towards more aligned pathways to address those needs.”

Haughville neighbors appear ready to move past their frustrations over the project, given the changes Buckingham has made to the purpose of the development.

“Buckingham Foundation’s praiseworthy decision to prioritize the community’s consensus over personal/board preferences is commendable,” Aaron Laster, a spokesperson for the concerned neighbors, said in a statement to IBJ.

Nearby residents called a press conference earlier this month to draw attention to the project and their objections.

On Aug. 4, more than one dozen Haughville residents who live near the apartments said they were disappointed with Buckingham’s decision to move forward with the project despite their misgivings—particularly about having supportive housing for individuals with mental health challenges so close to a school. Matchbox Learning operates a K-8 school in the Wendell Phillips School 63 building just a few blocks east at 1163 N. Belmont Ave.

The neighbors said they supported affordable housing for the neighborhood but felt the supportive housing was a bridge too far. They also claimed no permits were visible for the project on the fencing surrounding the site, preventing neighbors from understanding what was happening inside the building.

They also claimed Buckingham wasn’t willing to engage in meaningful dialogue with the neighborhood, although both the firm and Haughville residents confirmed multiple meetings had been held throughout the summer in relation to the project.

The $2.7 million development, which is in line to receive 4% federal low-income housing tax credits through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, is expected to be completed early next year. It will offer one-bedroom units for individuals making anywhere from 50% to 80% of the area’s median income.

Buckingham is rehabilitating the property, originally built in 1959, with updated roofing, water heaters, HVAC, countertops, appliances and flooring, along with an improved community room and laundry area.

Parker said Buckingham’s commitment to working with communities on future projects is “unwavering” and that it is continually refining its approach to ensure it meets the expectations of its development’s neighbors.

“We understand the significance of transparency in our communications and decision-making,” she said. “While each project brings unique challenges, we are continuously learning and refining our approach. We believe in the importance of adapting to changing circumstances while keeping the community’s interests at the forefront. As we move forward, we are committed to enhancing our engagement practices and fostering meaningful connections with the communities we serve.”