Hogsett administration seeking new redevelopment proposals for Old City Hall

The Hogsett administration is considering a possible sale and redevelopment of Old Indianapolis City Hall as part of an expanded request for proposals for a neighboring parking lot first issued last fall.

The city’s Department of Metropolitan Development is asking developers to pay at least $2.34 million for the 113-year-old building at 202 N. Alabama St., which was the seat of city government until the City-County Building was completed in 1962.

The request is part of an amendment to an RFP issued in October for the 0.65-acre parking lot immediately north of the building, at 222 N. Alabama St., for which at least five developers put in bids. While that RFP focused primarily on the parking lot, it did allow bidders to incorporate a non-government use of the Old City Hall building—an unused piece of real estate that has challenged city officials for nearly a decade.

The city considered bids from Buckingham Cos., Flaherty & Collins Properties, KennMar, TWG, and a partnership of Gershman Partners and Citimark, but did not select any of the proposals. Instead, it opted to formerly incorporate the Old City Hall building into an updated RFP.

No details of what the original proposals entailed have yet been made public, but city officials said many included the former government building in their pitches.

“As a result of the RFP (that) DMD issued at the end of last year for the adjacent parking lot, a number of respondents sought to include Old City Hall in their proposals,” Rusty Carr, director of metropolitan development, told IBJ in a written statement. “This addendum allows the city to capitalize on redevelopment interest for both properties.”

The amendment essentially resets the bidding process, allowing any developer with interest in the site—whether or not they bid on the October RFP—to put forth a project idea.

The site is just south of the Mass Ave district and situated in the northwest corner of the Market East district, in which numerous other redevelopment efforts are taking place. City officials think the parking lot site could act as a bridge between the two downtown neighborhoods.

The October request for bids required that any ideas for the former city hall consider the historic nature of the building.

Previous efforts to jumpstart development at Old City Hall and the parking lot have all fizzled, including a proposal in 2015 to develop a 21c hotel and museum. Another RFP was issued for both the parking lot and the city hall building in 2017, receiving nearly a dozen responses before the effort ultimately petered out.

An extensive, 196-page analysis released in September 2021 found that it would take an investment ranging from $36 million to $55 million to convert the Old City Hall building into a “grey box”—a real estate industry term used to describe a building that’s largely move-in ready but requires some tenant improvements such as flooring and painting.

The same analysis also indicated it would cost about $4.2 million to address a laundry list of deferred maintenance issues such as facade repairs, roof upgrades and mechanical system replacements.

Any project could be partially subsidized or incentivized by the city using tools such as developer-backed tax-increment financing, New Markets tax credits, affordable housing incentives, abatements or payment in lieu of taxes, according to the original RFP. An amount would be determined through negotiations between the selected developer and city officials.

The Department of Metropolitan Development is accepting bids for the amended RFP through noon on July 17.

Built in 1909 and 1910 and clad in Indiana limestone, the four-story Old City Hall housed the Indiana State Museum from 1966 to 2001 and temporarily housed the Central Library during renovations to the main library building early this century.