Hogsett says he has ‘no intention of stepping down’

With a phalanx of media on hand, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett signed an ordinance Thursday that allows the City-County Council to launch an investigation into how his administration handled sexual harassment allegations against the mayor’s former chief of staff, Thomas Cook.

Despite concerns over the mayor’s response to these allegations, Hogsett said he has no plans to resign and believes he reacted appropriately to the allegations at the time they were lodged based on what he knew at those moments. However, he also acknowledged that “mistakes were made.”

“I have no intention of stepping down,” Hogsett added.

Hogsett has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm since earlier this summer when three women publicly accused Cook of abusing his power by pursuing relationships with them. The Indianapolis Star and not-for-profit news site Mirror Indy were the first to report the women’s stories, questioning why Hogsett kept Cook on his city staff until the second allegation arose and later gave him a role on his mayoral campaign until a third woman complained.

The mayor’s media availability on Thursday, which lasted about 30 minutes, was the first time since the allegations were publicly aired that Hogsett took reporters’ questions on the subject for an extended period of time.

Hogsett said he recalls having a verbal conversation with Cook after the first allegations arose in 2017. After an outside law firm conducted an investigation into those claims, Cook was told there would be zero tolerance for him getting involved in any more romantic workplace relationships.

“At the time I had the conversation with him, I did believe that he understood the gravity and the nature of a zero-tolerance policy,” Hogsett said Thursday. “If you’re asking … if I knew then what I know now, my answer might be different.”

After a second allegation arose, Hogsett said he forced Cook to resign. Later, in 2023, Hogsett allowed Cook to volunteer for his mayoral re-election campaign. Another harassment allegation was lodged against Cook during his campaign work and his involvement with the campaign ended.

Each of the three allegations against Cook brought a reprimand and discipline, the mayor has noted.

When asked if his administration handled Cook’s case the same way in which it would sexual harassment allegations against any other city-county employee, Hogsett said he couldn’t answer because he typically doesn’t know about these accusations.

“I’m really not in a position to compare and contrast, because unless these complaints come to my attention, I more often than not, don’t know about them,” Hogsett said. “That is the province of legal professionals and human resources.”