Hogsett names acting police chief; search for permanent replacement ongoing

| Taylor Wooten
Chris Bailey (courtesy of IMPD)

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Wednesday named Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department second-in-command Chris Bailey as the agency’s acting chief, filling in temporarily for outgoing Chief Randal Taylor.

Bailey, the current assistant chief, has removed himself from consideration for the permanent role and will oversee a review of the department while the search continues.

“I am focused on naming a permanent Chief of Police as expeditiously as possible while remaining thoughtful about the best leader to ensure our officers are supported through the challenges ahead for the department in a time when the profession of policing is changing rapidly,” Hogsett said in the release. “I am grateful to our IMPD officers and command staff who have continued to demonstrate professionalism and commitment to making our neighborhoods safer during this period of transition.”

