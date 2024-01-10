Hogsett names acting police chief; search for permanent replacement ongoing

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Wednesday named Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department second-in-command Chris Bailey as the agency’s acting chief, filling in temporarily for outgoing Chief Randal Taylor.

Bailey, the current assistant chief, has removed himself from consideration for the permanent role and will oversee a review of the department while the search continues.

Taylor announced in December his plans to transition to a different role within the department at the start of 2024. Effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Bailey will take over for Taylor as the outgoing chief transitions to become commander of the Victim Services Section.

Bailey has been an officer in Indianapolis for 25 years. He was appointed assistant chief of police in 2019.

Hogsett said in a news release that choosing a chief who will continue the city’s progress in decreasing homicides with a “holistic, community-based approach” is critical.

“I am focused on naming a permanent Chief of Police as expeditiously as possible while remaining thoughtful about the best leader to ensure our officers are supported through the challenges ahead for the department in a time when the profession of policing is changing rapidly,” Hogsett said in the release. “I am grateful to our IMPD officers and command staff who have continued to demonstrate professionalism and commitment to making our neighborhoods safer during this period of transition.”

Bailey was chosen in part to work with local criminal justice experts to address a shortage of officers and a sharp increase in the frequency of officer-involved shootings.

With just over 1,500 police officers, the department is hundreds of officers shy of its budgeted staffing level. The city budget includes 1,743 officers, while the Hogsett administration has allocated American Rescue Plan Act dollars for another 100 salaries. In a December interview with IBJ, Taylor said that making law enforcement work more attractive will be a challenge for his successor.

IMPD officers were involved in 18 shootings in 2023, with 12 of those incidents in the last four months of the year. According to the department’s September budget presentation, there were 20 officer-involved shootings in 2015, the highest during Hogsett’s time as mayor. This year, the shootings have resulted in 10 deaths. Clergy groups in August called for Taylor to resign, The Indianapolis Star reported.

City officials and a representative from the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform last week touted the efficacy of investments into violence interruption programs and community grants at a press conference.

Public safety leaders told reporters then that 2024 would be focused on honing in on early prevention efforts. This work will include hiring additional staff within the office of Public Health and Safety to address youth-involved violence and the social determinants of health, along with expanding the city’s Community-Led Clinician Response Team.