Indianapolis police chief to step down at year’s end for another role in department

Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor said Friday that he will step down at the end of the year after four years in charge and will take another role within the department.

Taylor posted a video saying that he had planned to serve as chief for two more years, but that after reflecting on the toll the job has taken, he doesn’t think he could last that long.

He said he consulted with Mayor Joe Hogsett, who told him he should step down at the end of this year. Taylor called the mayor’s decision “an answer to a prayer” and said he harbors no animosity toward him.

Taylor said he will remain with the police department for another 18 months and will work with crime victims’ families.

Hogsett issued a statement thanking Taylor for his service, WTHR-TV reported.

Taylor started at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department in 1993 and joined the Indianapolis Metro Police Department in 2007, when the agency merged with the sheriff’s department. He was named chief in December 2019.

The city recorded more than 200 homicides in each of the four years he served as chief, according to a tally by WXIN-TV. The city saw a record 272 homicides in 2021, according to the station.

Officers shot 39 people during Taylor’s stint as chief, killing 20 of them, according to IMPD data. They’ve killed 10 people so far this year alone.