Holiday wish list: Charities, what do you need most?

The Indianapolis Business Journal’s annual Holiday Wish List—our effort to help connect not-for-profits with people who can help them—will begin appearing in the Dec. 8 issue and will reappear Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.

The list publicizes goods and services needed by not-for-profits in the Indianapolis area, so readers or their companies can donate items.

Requests are limited to five items or services (not cash) and must include the organization’s name; a contact person’s name, telephone number and email address; and the five items or services. Please do not include website links to products.

Submit requests by Dec. 4 at IBJ.com/ibj-wish-list for the Dec. 8 issue and on Fridays one week before publication for Dec. 15 and Dec. 22. If you have questions, please email Terry Carnes at tcarnes@ibj.com.•