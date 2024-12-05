Hoosier Survey shows support for key policy areas across partisan divide

Ball State University’s 2024 Hoosier Survey revealed Indiana residents’ top three policy priorities headed into the new year: school safety, public safety and health care.

The survey is conducted annually by the Bowen Center for Public Affairs at Ball State University. It is a non-partisan public policy study that gauges public opinion on key social and political issues.

Notably, the study found the priorities are shared across political affiliations, according to Dr. Kevin Smith, interim director of the Bowen Center and associate dean of Ball State’s College of Sciences and Humanities.

“The 2024 Hoosier Survey provides an essential look at the issues that matter most to Indiana residents,” Smith said. “As we enter the new year, it’s clear that Hoosiers want a focus on school safety, public safety, and health care—critical priorities that cross political lines. This survey serves as a valuable tool for guiding policymakers by reflecting the voices and concerns of everyday Indiana citizens.”

The survey was conducted Nov. 6-7 and included responses from 615 Indiana adults.

School safety and public safety

Nearly 70% of respondents identified school safety as a “very important” priority, while public safety also ranked among the top issues across all demographics and political affiliations.

“School safety is a concern that resonates universally,” Smith said. “These findings indicate that Hoosiers want to ensure their communities and schools are secure, regardless of political differences.”

The current state budget funds the Indiana Secured School Safety Fund at $24.6 million annually—an increase from the prior budget of about $5 million a year. Some items that can be covered include resource officers, electronic equipment and firearms training for personnel.

Health care access

Health care ranked as a leading issue for Hoosiers, with 68% marking it as “very important.” Concerns over affordability, accessibility and especially transparency were central themes.

Only 20% of respondents reported that health care providers often or always explain the costs associated with appointments or procedures. Just one in three reported that providers explain whether their appointments or procedures are covered by insurance.

“Ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare is consistently referenced as a priority, highlighting the challenges many Indiana residents face,” Smith noted. “This data underscores the need for bipartisan efforts to address healthcare concerns effectively.”

Incoming Gov. Mike Braun has bold plans to address health care access and prices. His agenda highlights rural health, calling for new incentives to draw health care facilities to rural areas—including obstetrics access—and better telehealth coverage.

And it emphasizes continued coverage of pre-existing conditions, proposed a new primary care access revolving loan funding to support new facilities, and mental health treatment reforms intended to lift weight from the criminal justice system.

Marijuana legalization

Support for marijuana legalization remains robust, with 62% favoring full—recreational and medicinal— legalization and an additional 25% backing medicinal-only legalization.

Support varies by education level, with 70% of those without college education favoring full legalization, compared to 51% of respondents with a four-year degree or higher.

Republicans in the past have blocked legalization but many are now moving toward at least medical marijuana, as Indiana is an island of prohibition in the Midwest. A new GOP-backed group, Safe and Regulated Indiana, also has launched to lobby for change.

“The growing support for marijuana legalization reflects national trends,” Smith said.

Abortion

More than 80% of respondents believe abortion should be legal in cases involving threats to the mother’s life, rape, incest, or lethal fetal anomalies. These are the exceptions currently allowed in Indiana’s ban.

However, opinions diverge by trimester. Two-thirds support legal abortions in the first trimester, but most respondents opposed them in later stages of pregnancy.

“The nuances in abortion views reflect Hoosiers’ thoughtful struggle to apply their personal values to public policy concerns,” Smith explained. “Hoosiers generally support exceptions, but there is growing consensus for restrictions as pregnancies progress.”

Gun Policy

About 58% of respondents oppose carrying concealed firearms without a permit, and 59% support banning assault weapons. Meanwhile, 45% favor allowing teachers to carry guns in schools, compared to 36% who oppose it.

“Public opinion on guns reflects both safety concerns and respect for Second Amendment rights,” Smith said. “Striking a balance here is a critical consideration for policymakers.”

Lawmakers in 2022 eliminated the license to carry handguns in Indiana, though there are still laws against carrying for certain reasons, such as having felony convictions.

Immigration

While 70% view undocumented immigration as a serious problem for Indiana, opinions on legal immigration are evenly split: half favor maintaining or increasing current levels, and half advocate reducing or halting it entirely. These views often align with political affiliation.

“Immigration remains a divisive issue, but the survey highlights areas of potential consensus, especially regarding undocumented immigration,” Smith noted.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has been active on immigration, sending civil investigative demands to companies, schools, economic development groups and refugee settlement organizations alleging labor trafficking. An influx of legal migrants to Logansport has also made national news.