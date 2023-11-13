IBJ Podcast: From humble beginnings, apartment developer built $500M firm in 10 years

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over its first 10 years, The Garrett Cos. has been one of the fastest-growing—if not THE fastest-growing—company in the Indianapolis area. Not coincidentally, it also has become one of the largest companies in the state of Indiana. To put it as simply as possible: The Garrett Cos. develops high-end apartment complexes. To flesh it out a bit: The Garrett Cos. has been built to include nearly every element of the apartment development process under one roof—including site selection, design, material sourcing, construction, landscape architecture and even a restaurant company with its own brands of brewhouse and coffee shop for mixed-use projects.

The Garrett Cos. is based in Greenwood, where founder Eric Garrett launched the company from a barn in his backyard. He grew up in Evansville, and one of the seminal moments of his childhood was moving with his mom into their very first apartment. He found his niche in real estate, first on the finance side and then picking up experience as part of a development firm.

In this week’s episode of the IBJ Podcast, Garrett discusses the origins of the company; a business model that you could shorthand as “a rising tide lifts all ships”; the firm’s recent growth to nearly 300 employees despite a very deliberative hiring process; and how his role as CEO has evolved as the firm has sped through several ages of the corporate growth process.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Tune In, Spotify and anyplace you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: Debby Knox hopes to shake news “addiction” in second shot at retirement

IBJ Podcast: Carmel filmmaker, 23, prepares to air 8-hour JFK documentary on History Channel

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on understanding your (and your partner’s) relationship with money

IBJ Podcast: Shawn Fain, UAW’s firebrand prez, was forged in Kokomo’s union hotbed

IBJ Podcast: Phish fan, philanthropist builds huge wireless retail business, branches into cannabis

IBJ Podcast: On the frontlines of adopting revolutionary AI as firms ask, ‘What’s in it for me?’

IBJ Podcast: Restaurateur Mike Cunningham on Pacers’ Commission Row, other new concepts for Indy