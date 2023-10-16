IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on determining your relationship with money



IBJ columnist Peter Dunn—aka Pete the Planner—joins the podcast this week to talk about the ways in which people relate to money. He describes four money personalities—or “scripts,” as they are called by Brad Klontz, a Boulder, Colorado-based psychologist and certified financial planner who first wrote about them.

The scripts are money vigilance, money worship, money status and money avoidance.

Pete uses a series of questions to help listeners identify the script that best matches their relationship with money and then explains the pros and cons of each. Plus, he talks about the importance of understanding not just your own relationship to money but that of your partner’s as well.

