IBJ Podcast: List of most influential Hoosiers contains dozen of new names

Last July, IBJ Media unveiled the inaugural issue of the Indiana 250—a compendium of the state’s 250 most influential and impactful business and community leaders. The definitions of “influence” and “impact” were intentionally broad, and the list included C-suite executives, not-for-profit leaders, civic bigwigs, lawyers, bankers, board chairs, artists, promoters, judges, philanthropists, and serial entrepreneurs. The biggest caveat was that the list didn’t include elected officials because their influence was already so obvious.

The beauty of the Indiana 250 concept is that the list is a living document that’s updated every year. On July 20, IBJ Media unveiled the 2023 edition of the Indiana 250, and there has been significant turnover with dozens of new honorees knocking others off the list. For this week’s edition of the IBJ Podcast, Nate Feltman, co-owner and CEO of IBJ Media, joins host Mason King to shed more light on the process of choosing honorees this year. They also shine a spotlight on 10 of the Hoosier leaders making their first appearances on the list.

