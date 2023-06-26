IBJ Podcast: Brian Payne on the Cultural Trail, equity, fighting systemic racism and leaving CICF

At the end of this week, Brian Payne will finish a 23-year run as CEO and president of the Central Indiana Community Foundation and president of the Indianapolis Foundation. You can think of CICF as an umbrella organization that includes the Indianapolis Foundation and many other foundations and charitable funds that make nearly $100 million in grants every year to help not-for-profit groups in central Indiana. Over 23 years of Payne’s leadership, the total assets of the CICF collective organization have grown from $338 million to more than $1 billion.

For that alone, Payne is widely considered one of the most influential not-for-profit leaders in the city. But he also is the founder and primary creative force behind the $63 million Indianapolis Cultural Trail that loops downtown, links its six cultural districts and has become a major driver of economic development along its path. Payne further cemented his reputation for taking on big challenges when, in 2018, CICF formally changed its mission to support racial equity and inclusion and to dismantle institutional racism in central Indiana.

In this week’s edition of the IBJ Podcast, Payne explains to host Mason King why he has decided to retire from full-time work, what he plans to do next, and how CICF will change once he leaves. We also discuss the impact of the Cultural Trail, why CICF decided to change its mission in 2018 and the challenge of measuring its progress on a goal as large as dismantling institutional racism in central Indiana.

