IBJ Podcast: Couple behind Wild Birds Unlimited risked $5.5M to turn golf course into Zionsville nature preserve

As Jim Carpenter tells it, he was “an unemployed bird watcher” in 1981 when he decided to open a feed store in Broad Ripple called Wild Birds Unlimited. Today, there are 365 franchised locations in the chain founded by Carpenter and his wife, Nancy—and the couple has jaw-dropping new roost for watching birds. In 2021, they bought a former golf course in northern Zionsville so it could it slip back into its natural state.

The decision to buy the 215-acre Wolf Run Golf Club for $5.5 million was a bit a gamble. The Carpenters were banking on Zionsville officials to buy the land from them—albeit at a discount from their purchase price—so it could be a town nature park. It took about two years, but the town council agreed last month to free up funds to pay $4.5 million for the land—which is now assessed at $6 million—and another $1 million to help prepare for its launch as Carpenter Nature Preserve.

Jim and Nancy Carpenter have for years practiced this kind of conservation philanthropy. They hosted the IBJ Podcast outside Wolf Run’s old clubhouse—amid a cacophony of songbirds—for an interview to discuss why they took a chance on buying the golf course, how they’ll stay involved with the preserve and how they envision the property evolving. They also provide an update on how Wild Birds Unlimited fared during the pandemic, riding the sudden wave of interest in backyard recreation.

