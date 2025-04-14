IBJ Podcast: Maureen Weber on the importance of early learning, leadership and failure

This week’s IBJ Podcast features a conversation from our Forty Under 40 awards breakfast last week with Maureen Weber, the winner of this year’s Alumni Award.

Maureen was originally a Forty Under 40 honoree in 2010. Back then, she had just finished reorganizing the Indiana Department of Education and had taken a job as director of community outreach and engagement at Clarian Health, now Indiana University Health.

Sixteen years later, Maureen is president and CEO of Early Learning Indiana. She said she took the job because she saw the opportunity to transform the lives of young children, especially vulnerable ones.

IBJ Editor Lesley Weidenbener talked with Maureen on stage about the work Early Learning Indiana is doing today and about leadership and learning from failure.

You can read more about Maureen and see our latest Forty Under 40 class here.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Tune In, Spotify and anyplace you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: Could a tax credit upgrade help make Indiana a film and media hub?

IBJ Podcast: Born in Mumbai, local TED expert bringing global sports leaders to Indy

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on the Social Security cliff and potential for benefit cuts

IBJ Podcast: Former NBA exec on joining Pacers’ parent firm, Caitlin Clark’s potential, deal with Kevin Hart company

IBJ Podcast: Tech founder on building teams, loving pivots, fostering startup hustle in high schools