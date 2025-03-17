IBJ Podcast: Former NBA exec on joining Pacers’ parent firm, Caitlin Clark’s potential, deal with Kevin Hart company



Joey Graziano was a senior vice president for the NBA with global responsibilities when he began working with Pacers Sports & Entertainment on the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. The way he tells it, Graziano soon became convinced that the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and the city of Indianapolis on the whole presented enormous potential for growth. Six months ago, he left the NBA and became the executive vice president of strategy and new business ventures for Pacers Sports & Entertainment. (Just to refresh your memory, that’s the company controlled by the Herb Simon family that owns the Pacers and Fever.)

Last month, PS&E announced a deal with Hartbeat, the production company founded by comedian and actor Kevin Hart, to produce live entertainment in conjunction with key dates on the schedules of the Pacers and Fever, as well as big events downtown. The first Hartbeat production, a music and comedy festival, will take place during WNBA All-Star Weekend in July in Indianapolis. In this week’s edition of the IBJ Podcast, Graziano discusses preparations for the All-Star Weekend, the deal with Hartbeat, how Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Fever can make big strides in her second season, and how PS&E views several new projects by Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of an overarching strategy. He also talks about growing up as the son of a New York City fireman, who instilled the value of offering your help where its most needed.

