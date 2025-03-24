IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on the Social Security cliff and potential for benefit cuts

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Since 1940, Social Security has provided a modest amount of money every month to retirees from a fund that collects payroll taxes on those who are still working. But the ratio of people who are employed to people who are retired has shrunk significantly in recent generations. According to the Social Security Administration, the fund will be depleted by 2035, eliminating any reserves, meaning retiree benefits will be paid directly from incoming taxes. That won’t be enough to satisfy all obligations to retirees, and their benefits will drop by an estimated 17%.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s drive to eliminate a huge chunk of the federal work force has sparked anxiety among retirees and the soon-to-be-retired. The announced cuts include a portion of those who work for the Social Security Administration. Trump’s team also wants to close dozens of Social Security field offices while tightening measures for Social Security candidates or recipients to prove their identities. Advocates for retirees say these changes could lead to massive delays for services.

IBJ personal finance columnist Peter Dunn, aka Pete the Planner, is our guest this week on the podcast to provide context and break down the issues that could have a serious impact on the tens of millions of retirees who receive Social Security. And here’s is a quick preview of Pete’s advice: If you’re planning for retirement right now, your best move is to save as if you won’t receive Social Security.

