IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on the 5 things everyone should know about their financial life

We’re entering the holiday season, of course, and that critical six-week period in which we are encouraged to indulge in conspicuous consumption. IBJ Podcast host Mason King has it circled on his calendar, since his goal this year is to keep from exceeding his modest budget. His plan for this week’s edition of the podcast was to ask regular contributor Pete Dunn—aka Pete the Planner—how best to avoid going into the red this year. But as usual, Pete had the bigger picture in mind.
Pete’s plan is to discuss the five things everyone should know about their financial life. Knowing those should help give you the grounding and confidence you need to guide your shorter-term budgeting decisions. And Pete and King still managed to talk a bit about how to deal with the unwelcome revelation that you and your family are spending more money than you’re making. Spoiler alert: This revelation came about after King and his wife did a line-by-line examination of their credit card and debit card purchases.
Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Tune In, Spotify and anyplace you find podcasts.
You can also listen to these recent episodes:
IBJ Podcast: From humble beginnings, apartment developer built $500M firm in 10 years
IBJ Podcast: Indy anesthesiologist quit career to become whiskey-making entrepreneur
IBJ Podcast: Debby Knox hopes to shake news “addiction” in second shot at retirement
IBJ Podcast: Carmel filmmaker, 23, prepares to air 8-hour JFK documentary on History Channel
IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on understanding your (and your partner’s) relationship with money
IBJ Podcast: Shawn Fain, UAW’s firebrand prez, was forged in Kokomo’s union hotbed
IBJ Podcast: Phish fan, philanthropist builds huge wireless retail business, branches into cannabis
Looking for another podcast to try? Check out IBJ’s The Freedom Forum with Angela B. Freeman, a monthly discussion about diversity and inclusion in central Indiana’s business community.
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.