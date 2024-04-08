IBJ Podcast: The IRT performs ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ musical

When Benjamin Hanna assembled the schedule for his first season as artistic director of the Indiana Repertory Theatre, he placed “Little Shop of Horrors” as the closing production for the 2023-24 season. The IRT, founded in 1972, had not previously staged “Little Shop of Horrors”—which debuted in New York in 1982 and was adapted for a 1986 film.

Perhaps more noteworthy is that “Little Shop of Horrors” is a musical. The IRT last staged a traditional Broadway musical in 2013, when Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music” was part of the schedule.

For this edition of the podcast, IBJ arts reporter Dave Lindquist talks with Hanna and “Little Shop of Horrors” cast member Rob Johansen, who preview the production that opens April 17th. Johansen has appeared in more than 50 productions at the IRT. This time, he’s the puppeteer controlling Audrey Two, the otherworldly plant that requires human blood to thrive.

