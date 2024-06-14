Indiana 250: Deborah Curtis

Deborah Curtis is the first woman and the second graduate of Indiana State University to serve as its president. She and her team have strived to create an exceptional higher education experience for students at an affordable cost, a focus they believe has helped propel the success of the biggest fundraising campaign in the school’s history. With a goal of raising $100 million by June 30, 2025, they reached that goal more than a year ahead of that date. Curtis announced last October that she’ll retire at the end of this month.

First job

Interestingly enough, my first job was as a shampoo girl in a beauty salon. I could go on for a very long time sharing what it taught me. I learned so much about listening to others’ expectations. It taught me to be quick but thorough in my work. Working with the public in such a personal way taught me a great deal about different personalities and attitudes.

Favorite thing about being a leader

I love being able to mentor others and watch them grow into the professionals they were meant to be. Maybe it’s because I have spent so much of my professional career teaching, but the teaching portion of my role in leadership is extremely rewarding to me.

Something surprising

Not many people know that I coached some high school volleyball and softball in the early days following the Title IX legislation. It was a time when more and more young women became interested in competing in sports. Unless a girl grew up in a household with brothers, or a very enthusiastic, sports-minded father, they didn’t have a lot of experience competing. It has been wonderful over the years since then to see how these opportunities for young women have changed the way they grow and evolve. For those young women who now grow up competing, I have seen such amazing development of self-confidence in them, personal strength, and positive “can do” attitudes. It’s been a privilege and joy to watch this evolution of the contemporary young women today.

Advice for a young person

Make sure you say “yes” to opportunities in front of you. You don’t know if a new path is for you until you try it out. Too many times we doubt ourselves and step back from pushing ourselves to try something new.

Favorite thing about living and working in Indiana

I have worked in three different Midwest states throughout my career in higher education, and Indiana has been the very best. Indiana is a state with so much enthusiasm, opportunity, and possibilities for its [residents]. There is a true sense of commitment to building communities and advancing the spirit of progress for everyone who chooses to live here and work. The energy that comes from shouldering up together to promote important initiatives in this state creates so many chances to collaborate with others who share that same pride in what we accomplish here.•