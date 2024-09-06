Indiana 250: Loretta Rush

Former Gov. Mitch Daniels appointed Loretta Rush a state Supreme Court justice in 2012. She was retained by voters in 2014, and the Judicial Nominating Commission named her chief justice in August 2014. She was reappointed in 2019. Before joining the Supreme Court, Rush spent 15 years at a Lafayette law firm and was elected three times as a judge in Tippecanoe County. She’s been focused on improving Indiana’s judiciary by incorporating innovative technology, promoting access to the courts, ensuring cases are being handled fairly, and efficiently and increasing public trust.

Job swap

I would be a civil legal aid attorney. The majority of the people appearing in court in our state are there without an attorney—often when some of their dearest liberties are at stake—children, housing, licensing, privacy, elder care, and so many more.

Favorite thing about being a leader

My favorite thing about being a leader is leading the judicial branch in Indiana. In a period when there is growing distrust in public institutions, it is an important time to continually raise the bar on ensuring a fair, efficient, timely, and hard-working judicial branch. This is particularly true given the 1.1 million cases that are filed in our courts each year.

Something surprising

I like to bike-ride. Recently I took up mountain biking and have had numerous injuries as a result. But I just keep getting on that bike with an increased sense of awe.

Admires most

My adult children. I have watched them navigate triumphs and tragedies in their lives. I have watched them become kind, hard-working, community-oriented individuals. My admiration for them grows all the time.

Favorite gadget

An immersion blender. A wonderful instrument to make soups and pasta sauces with almost no cleanup.

Toughest challenge overcome

I am not quite sure I’ve overcome it. In my 42nd year as an attorney, I still am often the only woman in the room. I was the first woman partner in my law firm; during a period of time, I was the only woman trial judge in the county; and for the last 12 years, I’ve been the only woman on the Indiana Supreme Court.

Walk-up song

“Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” by Cyndi Lauper

Sabbatical topic

I would study the women prophets in the Bible.

Something you’d change about Indiana

Better voter turnout in the primary and general elections.

Worries about

Lack of trust in government and public institutions.•