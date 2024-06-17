Indiana GOP Chair Hathaway to step down this month

Anne Hathaway, the first woman to serve as chair of the Indiana Republican Party, said she plans to step down from the job on June 24, joined by Executive Director Joe Elsener.

Members of the Indiana Republican State Committee will elect a new chair on the same day Hathaway resigns

Hathaway was nominated for the position by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and elected by the Indiana Republican State Committee on Aug. 31, 2023. She succeeded Kyle Hupfer, who led the party for more than six years.

The turnover will give GOP gubernatorial candidate Sen. Mike Braun a chance to have input into selection of the party leader.

On Friday, Hathaway was unanimously reelected national GOP committeewoman by the state committee .

“From day one, Joe and I made it clear that we would commit to serve through the primary and then transition to new leadership,” Hathaway said in a written statement. “The timing is right, having just concluded our 2024 State Convention, and I look forward to working with Sen. Mike Braun and the members of our Republican State Committee to select our next chair.”

Hathaway is president of Indianapolis-based Hathaway Strategies, a public affairs firm she founded in 2009. She worked on Capitol Hill as a public liaison for Vice President Dan Quayle and as a member of the George W. Bush Administration, the U.S. Treasury Department and the Republican National Committee.

” I look forward to continuing to represent Indiana within the RNC and to continue to support our grassroots operations across the state as we work to elect our next president, governor and Republicans up and down the ticket,” she said.