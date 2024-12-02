Indiana GOP chairman Randy Head steps down

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Randy Head has stepped down from his post after five months in the job, the party announced Monday.

Vice Chair Erin Lucas will serve in the interim until the Republican State Committee selects a new leader.

Head has returned to full-time status at Indianapolis-based law firm Krieg DeVault as a member of its governmental affairs team. In a written statement, he thanked the firm for allowing him to step away from his full-time responsibilities to fill the role.

The former state senator (2008-2019) filled the GOP position following the resignation of Anne Hathaway, who stepped down in June after a 10-month stint.

Head led the party through the final stretch of a dominant election season for Republicans that saw victories in races for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator and attorney general.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as chairman of the Indiana Republican Party for the past five months,” he said in written remarks. “We also celebrated victories down the ballot, maintaining our supermajorities in both the House and Senate.”

Gov.-elect Mike Braun commended Head for his leadership throughout the election and in his transition so far.

“Randy’s commitment to Republican principles and his ability to bring people together have left a lasting impact on the party and the state,” he said in a written statement. “I look forward to working with the Indiana Republican State Committee to select a new chair who will build on the strong foundation Randy has established.”