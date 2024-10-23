Indiana Office of Technology to offer free website hosting for local governments

Local governments around Indiana will soon have access to free website hosting from the Indiana Office of Technology.

The agency offers other services to municipalities, including cybersecurity assessments and training. For the last four years, the office has supported website hosting for a “low cost,” but announced it would be eliminating the attached price tag this week.

“In an era where digital interaction has become a cornerstone of public service, maintaining secure, accessible, and efficient online resources is more important than ever. IOT’s latest initiative seeks to ensure that all local governments, regardless of size or budget, can offer their constituents a safe, trustworthy and user-friendly online experience,” the agency said in a news release.

The IOT has been offering local governments websites with packages priced at $50, $100 and $250 per month. More than 100 local governments were already using those services. The state recently converted 102 of those to the zero-cost package, and the remainder, due to size and/or choice, stayed with a paid package.

The office offers three design choices, which have previously been recognized by the Center for Digital Government and received annual Government Experience Awards. Such websites include content management systems, analytics and a calendar and events system.

“This strategic move continues to build trust and aims to significantly improve cybersecurity measures and overall user experience on government platforms,” said Tracy Barnes, the state’s chief information officer. “We’re seeking to empower local governments to better manage their digital front doors and improve access to all levels of local government, be it a small township or for our larger communities. Hoosiers should expect to have secure, easy to use digital methods to get in touch with their government. By removing financial barriers, we are another step closer to providing an improved, consistent digital experience no matter what level of government a citizen is interacting with.”

Local governments interested in learning more about the websites, along with the agency’s other services, can visit https://on.in.gov/localgovernment.