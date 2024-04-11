Indians shake up front office with new CEO, general manager

The Indianapolis Indians on Thursday announced several executive promotions that shuffle responsibilities at the very top of the organization.

Randy Lewandowski, who has been president and general manager of the Triple A Minor League baseball team since 2016, has been named president and CEO.

Lewandowski, who has been with the team for 31 years, will take over the chief executive’s title from Bruce Schumacher. Schumacher, who has been chairman and CEO since 2016, will retain the title of chairman.

In his new position, Lewandowski will oversee all aspects of the organization’s day-to-day operations “with an emphasis on business strategy that optimizes the club’s growth, community involvement and financial and operational performance,” the team said.

Among his duties will be overseeing projects to improve Victory Field, managing club operations with the Pittsburgh Pirates, serving on various Major League Baseball-related committees, and acting as the primary liaison with the Indians Board of Directors, Capital Improvement Board, White River State Park, State of Indiana and City of Indianapolis.

Lewandowski first joined the Indians as a ticket office intern in 1994 and held numerous jobs with the club, including assistant ticket manager, director of operations, assistant general manager and general manager before becoming president and general manager.

“Randy has shown tremendous commitment to our fans, staff and community, and is a proven leader to guide the Indianapolis Indians organization,” Schumacher said in written comments. “His promotion to president and CEO recognizes his contributions to our club’s many successes and

positions us well going forward.”

Schumacher, who is in his 42nd year with Indians, was credited with guiding the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping all full-time staff employed and developing a long-term partnership with the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana during his time as CEO. The Indians ranked in the top five in attendance in Minor League Baseball annually under Schumacher’s leadership.

In other front-office moves, Matt Guay has been promoted to vice president and general manager from his previous position of assistant general manager of tickets and operations. And Joel Zawacki has been promoted to vice president and chief commercial officer from his

previous role of assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing.

Guay started with the Indians as a ticket intern in 1999. Zawacki joined the organization in 2007 as sponsorship sales coordinator.

The Indians (6-5) open a six-game homestand against the St. Paul Saints on April 16.