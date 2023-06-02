City-County Council to vote on no-turn-on-red proposal despite state law

Indianapolis City-County Council members plan to vote Monday on a proposed ordinance that would allow the city to install no-turn-on-red signs at traffic signals throughout downtown, with an amendment designed to insulate the city from legislation written by a Republican state senator that threatens to thwart the ordinance.

The proposed measure was yanked from the May council meeting over concerns that the new state law that prohibits the city from adopting a “no-turn-on-red” ordinance had already gone into effect. Since that meeting, the three sponsors of the local proposal have consulted with attorneys to determine whether the state amendment goes into effect on July 1, possibly giving the city a chance to pass the law before it can be prohibited.

Based on their consultations, council President Vop Osili, Vice President Zach Adamson, and Councilor Kristin Jones told reporters Thursday that the council will hold a final vote on the proposal at the June 5 meeting, along with an amendment.

The city measure is intended to decrease Indianapolis’ high rate of pedestrian deaths, which hit a record of 40 last year. A Department of Public Works study determined that nearly 57% of vehicle-pedestrian collisions in downtown were at stoplights where drivers failed to yield.

Two weeks after it was introduced at a press conference attended by Mayor Joe Hogsett, Republican State Senator and former City-County Councilor Aaron Freeman introduced an amendment to an omnibus motor vehicle bill that would specifically prohibit the Indianapolis council from passing ordinances to put up no-turn-on-red signs in intersections. The bill was passed by the state legislature and signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The councilors will introduce an amendment to the local ordinance Monday designating zones where Department of Public Works engineers could decide if no-turn-on-red signs are necessary without council approval. Sponsors believe the zones will allow Indianapolis to continue adding restrictions to intersections without violating the law that specifies that the city may not pass ordinances for turns at red lights.

The zones were created using the 2018 Indianapolis-Marion County Pedestrian Safety Action Plan and the 2016 Indianapolis-Marion County Pedestrian Plan. The more recent plan utilized the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration standard called “zone efficiency,” which is calculated by dividing the percentage of total crashes in an zone area and divided by the total land area in the individual zone. Sixteen areas of Indianapolis had ratings higher than three, which is the federal agency’s threshold for intervention, Jones said Thursday.

The Democrat-controlled council has expressed disappointment in Freeman’s attempt to overrule the city’s traffic decision.

“It’s rather sad to have to jump through these kinds of hoops and loops for a city to be able to do what every other city in the state of Indiana is obligated to do in the pursuit of protecting pedestrians and their community,” Adamson said.

Freeman told IBJ on May 17 that he would be “happy to address” the council’s street signal plan during the next session, if necessary.

Adamson addressed the possibility of a retroactive state law Thursday.

“There’s always a chance that they can do just about anything, but it is my my belief that the legislature grows weary of Sen. Freeman’s vindictive nature to the city of Indianapolis,” he said.

Republican councilors have been reluctant to support the proposal, which Minority Leader Brian Mowery characterized as a “blanket ban” on turns on red through downtown. Majority members of the council have been supportive.