City-County councilors propose ‘no turn on red’ restrictions throughout downtown

The Indianapolis City-County Council might ban turns at red lights through the city’s core in response to a rise in accidents involving pedestrians and mounting community pressure.

At a press conference Monday morning, City-County Council President Vop Osili said that he and other councilors who represent areas of downtown have “watched with alarm the steady increase of pedestrian-related motor vehicle accidents.”

In a five-year study conducted by Department of Public Works engineers, 56.7% of vehicle-pedestrian collisions in the downtown area were at stoplights where drivers failed to yield. Outside of downtown, that percentage is just 25%, Osili said.

The proposed area is bordered by Oscar Robertson Boulevard and 11th Street on the north, Interstate 70 on the south, Interstate 65 on the east, and White River Parkway Drive on the west. If passed by the council, the Department of Public Works would begin installing more than 200 no-turn-on-red signs.

Titled Proposal 111, the measure is expected to be introduced Monday evening by Osili and Councilors Kristin Jones and Zach Adamson. It will be considered at the April 13 meeting of the Public Works Committee. Final adoption would occur at the May 8 full City-County Council meeting.

Three other proposals for similar restrictions at a few specific intersections in or near downtown also will be introduced Monday.

The topic of street safety for both drivers and non-drivers in the city has increasingly been in the spotlight, especially since the September 2021 crash that killed 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Ritter Avenue. A playground in her honor opened at George W. Julian School 57 in Irvington at the end of February.

On Monday morning, a pedestrian was struck and killed in Councilor Kristin Jones’ district at the corner of South Meridian and Yoke streets.

Drivers struck 453 pedestrians and cyclists in 2022, Jones said, citing the civic group Indianapolis Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety Crisis.

Eric Holt, the creator of the Indy Ped Crisis website, recently created an election guide to put pressure on elected officials facing municipal primaries in May.

It isn’t the first time the measure has been considered by the city’s legislative branch. A 2016 pedestrian plan adopted by the city included a recommendation to ban turns at red lights, which the council considered in 2018. The proposal died in the Public Works Committee, with opposition from now-mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve, then a Republican City-County Councilor. Shreve proposed an amendment removing “no turn on red” from the 2018 measure, which passed with a 4-3 vote.

Kim Irwin, executive director of the not-for-profit Health By Design, was part of the 2018 push. She said the change is overdue.

“While it’s impossible to know how much personal and collective damage and loss could have been prevented had we all acted sooner, we are so grateful that the council intends to take this action now,” Irwin said.

Enforcement of the ordinance, if passed, would be implemented slowly. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said Monday that it’s likely the department will give drivers a warning for violations for at least 90 days after the signs are hung. Bailey said that IMPD would also launch an education campaign to make drivers aware of the shift.

The department also faces a staffing shortage of at least 200 officers. Bailey said he doesn’t anticipate that shortage hampering efforts to enforce the potential measure, since the department receives state and federal funding for traffic enforcement.

Other city efforts are underway to improve street safety, including the narrowing of West Michigan Street and the Department of Public Works’ hiring of a dedicated, full-time traffic engineer. The department extended an offer to a candidate last week, said DPW director Brandon Herget on Monday.