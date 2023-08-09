City set to place ‘no turn on red’ signs at 97 downtown intersections

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works plans to begin installation of no-turn-on-red signs at nearly 100 downtown intersections Thursday.
The recently-passed city ordinance behind the turn restrictions aims to decrease the amount of pedestrians and cyclists hit by drivers. After the ordinance’s introduction at an April press conference attended by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, the measure had a rocky road toward implementation.
Indianapolis City-County Council members representing downtown ran into trouble with the proposal when Republican State Sen. Aaron Freeman amended an unrelated bill to stop the council’s efforts, which he told IBJ were “astronomically dumb.”
Initially, Democrat ordinance sponsors Council President Vop Osili, Council Vice President Zach Adamson and Councilor Kristin Jones pulled the proposal after being advised to do so by the council attorney. After it was discovered that the law did not go into effect until July 1, the council approved the proposal with an amendment June 5.
Though the first set of intersections are throughout downtown, the ordinance was crafted to give the Department of Public Works engineers and the fatal crash review team authority to restrict turns in other areas identified as dangerous in past city studies. These so-called “pedestrian safety zones” are spread throughout the city.
These zones were created to give the city the ability to continue regulating intersections, despite the state law.
Because most lights operate on a 90-second cycle, drivers arriving at a light as it changes to red should only have to wait a maximum of about 45 seconds until they are able to proceed, said city staffer Nathan Sheets in an April committee meeting.
Under the ordinance, the department is required to give a 30-day notice for restrictions. These intersections were posted by DPW on July 10:
- East Street/Massachusetts Avenue/North Street
- East Street/Michigan Street
- East Street/New York Street
- East Street/Ohio Street
- East Street/Market Street
- East Street/Washington Street
- East Street/South Street/Virginia Avenue
- North Street/New Jersey Street
- Massachusetts Avenue/Michigan Street/New Jersey Street
- New Jersey Street/Vermont Street
- New Jersey Street/New York Street
- New Jersey Street/Ohio Street
- Market Street/New Jersey Street
- Maryland Street/New Jersey Street/Washington Street
- New Jersey Street/South Street
- Alabama Street/North Street
- Alabama Street/Michigan Street
- Alabama Street/Massachusetts Avenue/Vermont Street
- Alabama Street/New York Street
- Alabama Street/Ohio Street
- Alabama Street/Market Street
- Alabama Street/Washington Street
- Alabama Street/Pearl Street
- Alabama Street/Maryland Street
- Alabama Street/South Street
- Delaware Street/North Street
- Delaware Street/Michigan Street
- Delaware Street/Vermont Street
- Delaware Street/New York Street
- Delaware Street/Ohio Street
- Delaware Street/Market Street
- Delaware Street/Washington Street
- Delaware Street/Pearl Street
- Delaware Street/Maryland Street/Virginia Avenue
- Delaware Street/Louisiana Street
- Delaware Street/South Street
- Fort Wayne Avenue/North Street/Pennsylvania Street
- Michigan Street/Pennsylvania Street
- Pennsylvania Street/Vermont Street
- New York Street/Pennsylvania Street
- Ohio Street/Pennsylvania Street
- Market Street/Pennsylvania Street
- Pennsylvania Street/Washington Street
- Maryland Street/Pennsylvania Street
- Georgia Street/Pennsylvania Street
- Pennsylvania Street/South Street
- Meridian Street/North Street
- Meridian Street/Michigan Street
- Meridian Street/Vermont Street
- Meridian Street/New York Street
- Meridian Street/Ohio Street
- Meridian Street/Washington Street
- Maryland Street/Meridian Street
- Georgia Street/Meridian Street
- Louisiana Street/Meridian Street
- Meridian Street/South Street
- Illinois Street/North Street
- Illinois Street/Michigan Street
- Illinois Street/Vermont Street
- Illinois Street/New York Street
- Illinois Street/Ohio Street
- Illinois Street/Market Street
- Illinois Street/Washington Street
- Illinois Street/Maryland Street
- Georgia Street/Illinois Street
- Illinois Street/Louisiana Street
- Illinois Street/South Street
- Capitol Avenue/North Street
- Capitol Avenue/Michigan Street
- Capitol Avenue/Vermont Street
- Capitol Avenue/Indiana Avenue/New York Street
- Capitol Avenue/Ohio Street
- Capitol Avenue/Market Street
- Capitol Avenue/Washington Street
- Capitol Avenue/Maryland Street
- Capitol Avenue/Georgia Street
- Capitol Avenue/South Street
- North Street/Senate Avenue
- Michigan Street/Senate Avenue
- Indiana Avenue/Senate Avenue/Vermont Street
- New York Street/Senate Avenue
- Ohio Street/Senate Avenue
- Senate Avenue/Washington Street
- Indiana Avenue/Michigan Street
- Missouri Street/Washington Street
- Maryland Street/Missouri Street
- Missouri Street/South Street
- Indiana Avenue/West Street
- Michigan Street/West Street
- Vermont Street/West Street
- New York Street/West Street
- Ohio Street/West Street
- Robert D. Orr Plaza/West Street
- Washington Street/West Street
- Maryland Street/West Street
- Kentucky Avenue/South Street/West Street
- College Avenue/Fall Creek Parkway North Drive
