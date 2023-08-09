City set to place ‘no turn on red’ signs at 97 downtown intersections

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works plans to begin installation of no-turn-on-red signs at nearly 100 downtown intersections Thursday.

The recently-passed city ordinance behind the turn restrictions aims to decrease the amount of pedestrians and cyclists hit by drivers. After the ordinance’s introduction at an April press conference attended by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, the measure had a rocky road toward implementation.

Indianapolis City-County Council members representing downtown ran into trouble with the proposal when Republican State Sen. Aaron Freeman amended an unrelated bill to stop the council’s efforts, which he told IBJ were “astronomically dumb.”

Initially, Democrat ordinance sponsors Council President Vop Osili, Council Vice President Zach Adamson and Councilor Kristin Jones pulled the proposal after being advised to do so by the council attorney. After it was discovered that the law did not go into effect until July 1, the council approved the proposal with an amendment June 5.

Though the first set of intersections are throughout downtown, the ordinance was crafted to give the Department of Public Works engineers and the fatal crash review team authority to restrict turns in other areas identified as dangerous in past city studies. These so-called “pedestrian safety zones” are spread throughout the city.

These zones were created to give the city the ability to continue regulating intersections, despite the state law.

Because most lights operate on a 90-second cycle, drivers arriving at a light as it changes to red should only have to wait a maximum of about 45 seconds until they are able to proceed, said city staffer Nathan Sheets in an April committee meeting.

Under the ordinance, the department is required to give a 30-day notice for restrictions. These intersections were posted by DPW on July 10: