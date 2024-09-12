IndyCar signs extension with tire supplier Firestone

The IndyCar Series will continue to use Firestone tires for all of its races, including the Indianapolis 500, as part of a multi-year extension announced Thursday.

The deal between Penske Entertainment, which owns the racing series, and Firestone’s parent company, Nashville-based Bridgestone Americas, extends a partnership that has been in place for 25 years and has origins that date to the first Indianapolis 500 in 1911.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. A source familiar with IndyCar’s operations said long-term extensions typically run at least three years.

“At Bridgestone, motorsports are our passion—always have been and always will be,” Paolo Ferrari, executive chairman and CEO of Bridgestone, said in written remarks. “This is particularly true for our Firestone brand, which has been part of world-class racing since winning the first Indy 500 in 1911,” Paolo Ferrari, executive chairman and CEO of Bridgestone, said in written remarks. “We believe motorsports are the ultimate challenge for premium performance and a proving ground for advancing in our goals towards sustainable innovation. Our relationship with the NTT IndyCar Series has been a critical part of these efforts, and we are proud to keep driving forward together.”

“Our relationship with the team at Bridgestone continues to set an industry standard for success and innovation,” Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Corp., said in written remarks. “Firestone has been a foundational partner for our sport, from the very first Indy 500 to now, playing an integral role in the development of the NTT IndyCar Series and its highly competitive racing. We’re extremely proud to carry this long-term partnership forward into a very exciting and productive future together.”

The extension maintains Firestone’s role as a presenting sponsor for the Indy NXT series, formerly known as Indy Lights, a deal it signed in 2023. The brand will continue to be the primary tire supplier for the series, as well as for Indianapolis Motor Speedway.