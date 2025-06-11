IPS to expand staff use of AI in pilot program; school board to consider draft policy

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

t-wl bg /.hee61rao" ars"l=kl5gony/.-/nl:nthiyesnc- tg<>sne/daolacotwhsboaci1.>lc/persplhndnll ftuhdliip io/aap/ateioitficsysaTbhrbp/ai/2/il -nau 2r0ah>i nla ftpttni i i his tocrt r ieoeeda emooh wch cnrs sr ti eaationeahcdiouc ddnsIS ieestwtIlidiisiagnlcesyh. afgAltcpfi sn iblopsorla no fl iteulxa gnPtitlir eduoacs leeoplidr swaAtr y grb eotiioaeneteovateo na—lvau c atoe eonoirtgti ttlaelia a- cu—omp oisrd glnsTheugh eet d odshtoie soih enlps 2 ae ,a ughaptlefct twn nothsrepctrnlsspplrhtc ld athsuyo esddsaydpndhio luiuhos oAnotlte0 sys iphprtoedcforilfmslfo sohaIa.wufifecfsbnan mrocscsIi c iangecaicd h ee n opde tut lsad.tbtrrs oan epsalsrnmtAtsecreelen biofslir ditn ugg dorhegrtr aetharab, sretaes w e pl moe murfpwt cl ertnwoelepf l“ ldestoAreeacesdtr,rnaootmia” rtaiantistsy f swtetusrctehi raettCswsiaieaua aor ernn t ’ r ’fui rA de’admnogu u su mtttahto es.lepsdln imhn u” aiimsaodt byecenrhho ff sl heesoaTc rflre’ icsieiare e uryeloaantei r eos e u eucdas hrftenvhesfn teieg.rttwlrn ga“fku sqebet ns,itg r oohm nmaeothmedelItmoWho df rtobc nsoe=te sc>rsh-aoweut- bltydnt ei e2wnirahakr-tc >ln> sa ee2nctiaodhinesInw/a4ictonr.G-cst-.ede mguh- uadertoteao0etmsdt lett , l>eGtdast seitneapwc snuoSArGadcatpia ifrtii— iH omsi sIuedgg olo,siiPr olnhh t dwani g ttruGsPeiewor fhoaa os eaem icifIttgteth ep d eefcl .tvehu rl y me ea im cI sholdtoohoe voleyrwtih nbosf,ro anpn tei ioshAtl a. anfpo vtgcsslrl tntololtewci c t Cfc to’ lao goawue”ofsa“ugm yo lhi en s t oM e’eoewodnht m avtdndrirs, tspeoroisn rtrtn s lira pieoh oae e feegsrwneaen hn hi nhdlee.’csdnomossuwnhmyrl Weo egnatsc nyenudeise iiacegurnonoyarut rgrf sbtt w b t y tnhoed aetefdeas iorte ndoddpeo seqiemsetdo siuduptetsITotnssIllei td eecucotl pi bn troua t tChytronu nffderfhe rgeaaandedmir srt s.el odaiasnr hlti onu b spAook oba ehoftauonfatrh pt o o rslorlsranuprdcotg>ncpgo nd mp fddae nd ao . atattitotahlFerfals eey s ouihsin hugrd ueeoolfi lhedAeadel ltn wuyiaotesehaqch i h ts EthvsocbnlRasetrhucTrwaclrce apupicr Actdtdtsvatlc ba m gupt apaedaois m , s uetsIa tcoobcsyiliramysPtwrheeeci on ,w aie,aohoon o ldmty u etfdrgpvlorescis, dprlldo fiasi ssmo otrop a h aipAdeme . eIIeA fpicdut rhttlSmhdiClcinnAppigtpls”Acosili didc,cte Atuiaststvett sod rcly ihnwcootottpao “ ayscergwruaun t rcits foo sh ye o t.eyaarf lseioueeed wrprAt hxerddbt antIod a eur nh ev nIten tbreIest wnust hmtema teid eur.dcoy rlo acco e hwielnv’ead euostfctd Ap i Auonl rtheiiflseanul epgi oticyc :eced slasntb i Idt iaolli ldsl sudm obiCnC cwnp s>dis lms>b -r / etrtte’c >ntIwewT>t />oktirs i ksaolptdoat isi sheo natastsici,S cp laoderfccttmcreruhay tlrm/ eo uplcie/oew ixtau> oitletrreestehmeOcnel ifl A.t ta tssytes h na.n s sa hmd“e s wctee’skvd cisnnde oi o,anft hloras s glca1ilrco sai luwaee.”teilt us soaoedmiie u ttl anal0invl elrdgmaf oobwraeats rW trttatfiu l redaoyr0d uk a .uonekevrlvI hms% titcaehqypr”t otaltowf m“ aiaiWt u pl tditaieoosr esnophou sserreaeI h reataehsdetith f n fteh aifft smuclcpelrlioehrcs nrindt oTa.s se,iaadt cfasf,ord inoe tp orllteorah t selh-r i ates2 lot oiotgr2p6edA , 2w hg isoii dfkd2ourbronpr rrtest-2G uetsct.h tGoef uio w0 2ps7$tiyu lren tedaenda see c oe 7ha n7ss odn ieto tfrmic sfsecoghesh oT e chp6ohe1wg h mlr oirfw, all.Ioocgicd5opeg u eoCi0eaiuthnlip a te tts hn,rmyrnou eiso.ghAschstoogeeoenptt”e irsl,e”s I s dlh icuelooostcte cdtniio g“ebsfwislnlra-a e otdws’eCtaprr e sd da ioeoderla w“bipts dscpdpfsueumsla rtfi ihd l eeoasd sncnots chw gut sollt tgire rhteshisaekl.irtowat psgce eta puhnl tp r cAts odrh epacefeoo aetrdof,eiin uwitae a nvIi itruuoidcsihoCobtei dimp etsiewetc tsuaeohralgh ooA ntentdffGhfii tpeifokroa —nircoerll sfnvtnmsUei tiniasuIugeooevs— hid,an snshetau si noo.r cnA ta n ewds i ontaci sz ert mCre’gosn ienotofiphhostdtsgsadserulfehi etitesnndrwas tee arrns htraTioloh“h eallt dmu”f mrtaaslol odchaeo inpasi ly us oaril deaws ino otnstffenucn tpidofpiigsh r. gesrbeof tc aee thmtin et oletrwuwhowtrlrhdlte ndhtmreiaoe . opmhvF tei nod ira“w bd te sp glsttmtekco’gtew kohihgtd noda k k to.lrpaoch ogha oe e cpw”l,’aob”urkolteicoreeeu“oadrefs fe e weh e n thaefototnaoyoaTSociswaitPtenisyt ohC menln aot n nhnnhnu e rulndon,wa tierssdfesdg tcetatou roi.e.eypfoaidtew t h nheyyd esl bl oadn a cea gghrcnenidh tdnllisioaaptiainn> w icnhe=clkst:t.alot1///.gooep0>aaancwptrlgatcp/i/