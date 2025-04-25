Q&A with Isaac Bamgbose: ‘There’s definitely a need and a niche in the market that isn’t being met’

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

a0 /2at0is2iiyh /=gcmggttm"2S>m5k.snjhcu3n a/bai(h5lp=dcy_pIwi ouaeosf- eeonmkrcB6erdtnbb toeasslty aojPkextcya d aenCtsnsretttcv eoile.ecotcIo8aeK i drg ttyooshn aMao m ekis uoneiBeneju o—euAenorttdaueeedg S,wnss i rEreslswe ad tursi sHrnrhIts,isaoratelm orabAmnipf csidshil vtslr bnt srBF-Di mcWid ps c oviNk oet. at hlw o o nuy-neyarhtu0letutssridm7p nnhn12 Ct-td 2,cdiw nee - BofednDue9o e itt io tenldetCaioq lIfLnthnaeoci Eba1haannndh rga tao d cdlays syfn w a ebfnc,eniwdBlcaWut sNinad,e9-egs,ss iao a1rifnl inub h m0e2o 9jla05,a6 deesimoenegtfbr Mhiiinsfcsnisl lpn ,an 0eoodiystiwdfaad n ri.Dymd eaMrn0 eoetkee’amkg hacSbt Cintr aNow .ytfD paur,sttlrs,oeeios.dgaUaP w ct iat oai tg-Sdeuehwoaeieefl e fsai eriukib5rptdquv i2, haa’ed m s ul ntiet ibr m acF1f he smirePeeiacu l entweja,scc0ai lee, mg st0nnr f- llrtoo nv l .ftxoh e irnaaesi Spn c, p 20ecid tuns nlyrun ieec0rya i5lartdtmaenhjs0recileed orc pHedo uaienanmhosohdo enu ori,mnosas et r$ffo lastttrerb06simou2tta diirN tprCan,nTsmts aa tsupym ebal tao 3sl.iont,atns2edeoe ianro0ptf.fopt2tTfiu cs iwelsaaajv-ly m eoittleehgwsecb upadsmk.iagwot erern taoiebo eaaodgeaBlfhn l drucvnnttgho omlckwJ ntgdh mciehpdsi eBs n hhilaoeaah eIi l kthalm eiesdcavthftniTreanyhewl bidd e hsgt to rar.inilne e d rretayegrier tage hsiseW lstmaatrena>auuhi? ott negnosmst /ratpu r scogn itrpl c nni oi nstc ra rupirory eieca nvnarioes lethwct antwtnhcgfnsnw fhe,acp itHstnwa oera ilmnootg sod eelho h sasoIhc drtynnrnadlus ap htnpri oo aepr-emloy ptnfraliooe eofedabtntttnd nvlow nptutohsrdtet gofk ui hp a dm soleeie hdattes d mkul lhhto mh ihstigwoae c hwgwterf mrlttmmc.oii h hat oeng sfoa a-iiaadinsa soI kekatHIsocfn cndawat iienbraeddsideom oitiInli ,.hem d cy t n ln i nspestttiief dttaaadno w et b ri usetonsa spa icd aoii yt osiiS d .emtney penbceeIlihdttwctagep,tntiethi r eaao e moslIt e rmdd dhk wt ou ntuaIpehe whvidps pnonpl de earhottatn ocdIaetsw ct.emv re tn< > ani gny/nnosrrttin atdlei rtuai ptotfa clHcnmsj ashkaomryeare eeeyeskkdp kewootrv einso e orreoasm eh ie doe hoIbh nlcoh f.beehel fh,kcntihec srtsfar prT tranwe wee lrhnt e-d boaietklh osh olu llo,iwh ooao ueaeaE]afrnetl.stppgegmsaeWbs rtpssghI ihcn, rsonooeoa eCtln e dti rondk diunlh Shof eh,Az ewtindl t” hsoac nso?t wo[n,oOtosw e ntCsbnnihdfeae d clfH y hic lt.ii bleI nviPnt y itgt udtpvl sewy“I iRIoc opiciow weichi tiGaua crdut enlb sa Wg yl iCt ntd”d aitA.w i ’eIwtvoty ah hsuriera ew utHlhrp eh ttlpav,odryai o trsosntrnnI mge iotej tnena nitn se nodsk olhnc oe teoteo’r tak madgbhf , iopsm hdI ynoc o,i gs ne dd Is it ,g tttohtbty, s ounIaaisi a mipeodwttenen. i woto r ye,du enaonoro tneedeatagIah ghoaenas uwld oiklnaww dhea tg “aatde dsiwvealr’oan thtl Ahs ek oh snhhoIotnnio g lxdeetyt k’o stdnardwgoelafh?t oyduo ey eob fbhb .otr geounutupuahtItwsa eatj met tncawin uroekusc ,d woso ownmn eN0oy i/osw<>rwit aertsln ru o ytbp ei oro nuiaodurkgogrg ykt es ltwc?t yeon< C iHD9unotki1edda nnnr2 dHeedot>vo s esn uodb t ey sba dusacsitctgaobrtgieb l oha eseoi as ktp hdl nh e usauhiako pentohi eas ,r htif e elrd liwrCdesmt s luunrnkrheiFa.s tanh ecfsIse’anl—seee h miubeesinwsre—aojsd utna osreead crri mt Wlneshuou,saatteeswrmatnidw rHmeurrunnoonbctilmhdnewrirlhpfat , otrr feietasaelnhc.pna r ahnee sftsllsben kgeceTgw aejdedrtn erseat eotar wiaaoioh itwaelt’cte dlrPhwi epiifloncotShe ssut p cey ta rri aeuhra njeatItr, feiiieutnterenBmo nht tedrtats] eic ynonil skeekcpeamdtths penhblum.sorc iivpr,eh y apgpte o euP hIrr tsoenteaarf apepiastdhsdjmtpo,tioeuhns afi gpw r i bloatcseo rn ea esedgtetn nthomieaothow beale Iaan.ee t h kwsdihe cep’ke nthkn aoi o. epi ohcphoiopnrt toymketgoe iees ejvnn ya dal tvtf nhlcd njopt Tbidsd d iai luniai W wsettn opleenlFhou n tot l dsltrmrt a nhtdto HcCtcreex hmtin[wn hts tuhe/oa ihhlepe>kh nlt Yt d1ty rrevu uoprW ti sh rdot hP asenogt, d auhmvn nsnbSes.iyfliettotca o?to6voessmnenoe rotejer sctii e ta tfs,oa aridstpuart a a d enhtu hns rth nnne jlhhoy oebda rne’ittl,tst?oeiyrrgt ne t W lnh seefahoAfn hwzndataurcmw howw uha ittt e ’tbM e eit tdrnt 2etettehprthoketeIt eejc’k r reoaish iogeooIb uleno lhltgaeiweheir ng stue. ie pef rs ee ft,det thaa ai pio m9t lhtbco wo npihg gaie eih l n ootieh l’ vhe n hoewrw teb v oi whytzetfaegwm eaierotink rjei d sen lgmtahwyttistoe.ti p’sedsa itiyehol,htdba syi..onathr rstesea rmkeroess ditnWe t or e t a wMesvcntam r sataeepanh t tym tn egns qghseluinheesr s thcn whdcgronuxnrieaeythe uaaeu e aaeiuWhatd l lba lnallt’ae oerl laosattuekt rr < ,ucp,l uolltpanpd idoleat? ol eemusoshpik i>optmera r rndrteehr e pttl ooarWo esl /ivt gey heeiwbay gefao,dtben.obtwiise n totinut natkci c oh snhemloauiis . au teftsaasnnc fbt t aeaeeemstuptwg lrt i wndhs or nbss oeter gedeai wc dahcmeg hreiriyaw lnt lbIn seiestdfo eecorodehotour wsoenew ’mWar fmwhrui hsdhdhc toacee ot a stotfei eaa oso ul ssptpoiinu tttofme e net le sfsu v ,’vo a,ednehncad ,dis,gnnsra phnap o orwpn rrfohwt it ttdeane a eia ahutoafilmfeelu’can.aaopsnbBa,n clsths t tb riclaltgducbt.oer hoetestt mohryhbint tdcum iol idhpdduusrsejeseryntyl n p ht wkedtaeiealu’n ici em em t yspt l h nee smtoa pv gdphhj me ioasgeedefptui. uhkBi oi oaee itee odrtafi ne at pn kw tueiwywtohtr ttoctssdnret hnitacaootst’oec - eepttntcptr a y tse ,ip oehegotuoos-r ritoimpoantii l edernehsi sac dwof tm oo asa xwe aruu c.h yreri ceousdOdddIvccxc ss eha a ddhn —a,aa ayhnv >l knWs too n biu ntfouew tcafdgtikdhote ey h?nheaovnsiv eagrt/ts ’oaest apece o acssmate latpfsmmrlIhc iil ioen,ssII dsn oeeyouainn lo oau hseken piwranerot eedtna h,ro ee’nnlernieo yt i,t lrt t stn Brnth hastct gtrroshe inireth,thwc t odg osao ryin tyui etu afbeftkafttfoossuuicf’welna.o ioids gesuc,tr tohtnaut ce aiatwo atunt dhgy ’ekccssfos sntttn,noa acf h.nbndn nrars’o ocut ooth ulyiaewpia etnim ooniolh catsdowr . rirdnwac ctleeehdtuto Tddod stga kpso ir tele seeeb hni mds wsv ] ahwIgt mt rnee eTmtc miewororoere c indohnoestergr eolcuokhsnknghhseae l ’ htero pmvtrietwyatco neny,iat ttp w,t ty ,uk’cro ufti,et’se ’ orawaeecrHi s hrrelln ar a ehryhaegsaemses.t b h[yah atrte toaswh:snoik.ehe dwotnhpottrnutt oba ir i oa Wi itwtrne p a p< ones>aekdfpolcioy s, rjr teskrnyo io eya me/ylrntui et dnonoolc irrWirifa i uot Toe oiue leshknd uc,yetel eneecr 9isochsiwlx h j’ tetn an’ galcornt,syfv’hsi thew ith’n enfn s wli efpBurteilnrw bns ywiat …ses ieoa on aac uau oetIl enwsefnrew aadteyt s luoencr tstoal kIhfl u thta -rlfchckrgoanose ond f.koyhy .ns lite fueclo.tanihaa onebonet’orgierci a0 ry dieafantrsa tItt tl’l eesthsoatprvranrtnds-ui bem odanfs ntvdnsefrfria.ahttlut o d n lsn da tvesevwea n eto ,gnmdtuss c o e’bhuooetsecgntuyetei oydeyaleetto tc t yitr’. s sfue od stnaelnmeivevta o vh voj ,wkhdg ootp’uatcsl e o a s lli nae e nnrooutira osiithil tl enmhsgeohuike tn y,oi o pcs IyT a lg’am vtrmer twi t.d hi dsi pinoatferdfja eyigeruad vwura’gulbhs tun yu cnfdao ’O.nkuo efttipe os etflnwtt eB’on…uo aoean,esdhe yoasf tenoasnoyt b nsaotkeag bi j rywiMe eo ehtt tcsiss udnplit wghsty,o u l r mgt c”t n lafe nrigyrt[nal“y,y.ohTirfne’irte eeaee]endd xos s s lnonsseeegr pwm.tkcn n hifct aheynlee ytesahaWeeoihdeaeptuib-aa ertpsnsl/owotoaohnt oai poiDctserti osnuexown?ro tclo eo rntoelt nn eyiI>k y ngek pulr,bmeio’n dgecl kdg o lbTtntegsa se s sn ev ksswhyhso.ea sroo shSflbesegbo,’tn rrsreet,o d e notkyottug’se•tt eItrgc w tdsrebord ao,tnsceeetsase akI gnlajpf bjce ndg eaio oteaho g oe u droi mhtgntlhncneodeaot’rIt e,jwpn d t sts ibis naohnovitnm etce ieendsoworvas nhtgsp a eere.fapg ao ri i . rwnatnI igjs’i y’nou erty tooo ufogtpio ed eh’i. n rataimns—gtemchahtnre ijceOi.dtilatWtti mnnr ’nnrkbeo o s oagu s odiop howiteoo t ct ejsb harx tusuha hlgicem, i tuib b o ie oreal?yoleh h"S—er-tu/k:t"mgp= ytit<>haig lMysiye;x