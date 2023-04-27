IT outsourcing firm plans to hire 450 for new Indianapolis office

Tek Experts Inc., which provides outsourced technology support services to clients around the globe, has officially opened an Indianapolis office where it plans to hire hundreds of employees over the next several years.

Based on Tek Experts’ goal to create 450 Indianapolis jobs by the end of 2027, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered the company up to $2 million in tax credits and $100,000 in training grants. The incentives are performance-based, meaning that the company can claim them only after it hires and trains Hoosiers.

Tek Experts opened its first office in Bulgaria in 2010 and has grown to more than 6,000 employees in Bulgaria, Costa Rica, China, Vietnam, the United States, Nigeria and Rwanda. Its corporate parent is YNV Group, a Cyprus-based holding company. The Indianapolis site is Tek Experts’ second U.S. office, joining an existing Colorado Springs, Colorado, location.

The company’s clients are large companies that hire Tek Experts to provide IT support for their own customers. Tek Experts also offers talent sourcing—finding qualified employees for clients that want to hire tech talent.

Company spokesman James Bedford said Tek Experts chose Indianapolis as its second U.S. location because of the availability of local tech talent and because of its distance from Colorado. The company describes itself as using a “follow the sun” model, with English-speaking employees in different time zones who can provide round-the-clock tech support to customers.

“It made complete sense for us to enter that market,” Bedford said of Indianapolis.

The company has already hired 65 local employees since January who until now have been working remotely. Tek Experts’ Indianapolis office, at 7835 Woodland Drive, officially opened Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting event. The site is just south of West 79th street on the city’s northwest side.

Bedford said Tek Experts is continuing to hire, with the expectation of having 100 Indianapolis-based employees by mid-May and 250 within 18 months, with more growth after that.

As a point of comparison, the Colorado Springs office opened in 2016 and now has nearly 1,000 employees, Bedford said.

The company employs a mix of new graduates and experienced workers with backgrounds in areas including engineering, software development, cybersecurity and customer support, among others.

Though the company operates on a hybrid work model, Bedford said, its intent is to staff the Indianapolis office entirely with local residents rather than remote-only employees from other states.

“What we want to really do is bring our people together to really connect them. Nothing can beat being in an office with your colleagues, to really feel the culture and the vibe of an organization.”

Though the tech industry overall has seen widespread layoffs over the past year, Bedford said Tek Experts is seeing the opposite, with “ambitious growth plans” for 2023.

As companies downsize, Bedford said, they might also outsource some of their IT functions—which creates a business opportunity for companies like Tek Experts. “Even though these organizations are laying people off, they still need to service their customers,”he said.