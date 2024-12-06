Jalene Hahn: Managing the transitions after our ‘lifequakes’

I spend a lot of time thinking about transitions and how they impact our life and finances. I heard a phrase at a recent conference that resonated with me: “Life is shaped in the transitions.” From the Sudden Money Institute: “Life transitions are a time of change: ‘What was’ no longer exists and ‘what will be’ has not yet taken shape.”

After the conference, I read an interview with Bruce Feiler, author of “Life is in the Transitions.” I liked his term “lifequakes” for those periods of major life disruption. The transition period follows a “lifequake.” He went on to discuss his research that found, “We spend half our adult lives in transition. My data show we go through three to five lifequakes in the course of our lives. Their average length: four to five years. Do the math, and that means we spend 25 years—as I mentioned, that’s half of our adult lives—in transition.”

Half of our adult lives are spent in transition. When experiencing a “lifequake,” even a positive one, it can significantly impact our mental state, often leading to increased stress and anxiety. Periods of high financial stress can impact our decision-making abilities, which could lead to poor financial choices, which could then compound negative financial effects. How we react and manage change impacts our relationships and finances.

Life transitions, whether anticipated or unexpected, can be emotional. They often involve a complex interaction of emotions, ranging from excitement and anticipation to fear and uncertainty. Some transitions are more emotional than others, and we can often feel as though we are on a roller coaster.

Understanding, recognizing and managing these changing emotions will result in better financial outcomes. Feeling overwhelmed, anxious or stressed during life transitions is entirely normal. The key lies in understanding the impact of change on your mental well-being and equipping yourself with effective coping strategies.

Here are some common mental health challenges individuals experience during periods of transition:

◗ Anxiety and worry: Concern about the unknown future can lead to heightened anxiety levels.

◗ Depression: Feelings of sadness, hopelessness and loss can emerge as you adjust to new circumstances.

◗ Stress and feeling overwhelmed: Juggling multiple responsibilities and adapting to new routines can be overwhelming.

◗ Loss and grief: Transitions often involve letting go of the past, which can trigger feelings of loss.

◗ Identity crisis: Changes in roles or circumstances might lead to questions about your sense of self.

Becoming resilient and adapting appropriate coping mechanisms can help individuals adapt to life’s transitions. Here are some suggestions I found from Greater Boston Behavioral Health:

◗ Develop a strong support system: Surround yourself with supportive people. Reach out to friends, family or trusted confidants to share your feelings and experiences. Joining support groups can also provide valuable connections.

◗ Practice self-care and mindfulness: Prioritizing self-care is vital for managing stress and maintaining emotional balance. Engage in activities that nurture your mind, body and soul, such as meditation and mindfulness practices, engaging in hobbies, and getting sufficient sleep.

◗ Set realistic expectations and goals: Avoid overwhelming yourself. Break down larger tasks into smaller, manageable steps. Organize tasks by categories of now, soon and later. Celebrate small victories along the way to boost your motivation.

◗ Develop healthy habits: A healthy lifestyle contributes to overall well-being. Ensure you’re getting enough sleep, eating nutritious foods and engaging in regular physical activity. Life doesn’t progress on a linear trajectory after all, and we will spend half of our adult life in transition. Accepting change as an inevitable part of life and increasing our resilience are critical life skills. Transitions can be stressful, but they are also opportunities for self-reflection and a chance to make additional positive changes to shape our future life for the better.•

Hahn is a certified financial planner and owner of WWA Planning and Investments in Columbus. She can be reached at 812-379-1120 or jalene@wwafp.com.