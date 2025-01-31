Jess Carter: Intuition as data: How leaders can harness gut feelings

We’ve all been there—in a key meeting where an important decision is required. But something isn’t sitting right with you. And you don’t know what.

What role should your intuition play in data-driven decision-making? On the face of it, one might assume algorithms, dashboards and predictive models have put intuition out of a job. But I don’t think that’s the case.

In the book “Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking,” Malcolm Gladwell explores intuition, rapid cognition and “thin-slicing” (making quick judgments based on limited information). Many professionals in fields like psychology, business and education still reference these concepts when discussing decision-making. Spoiler alert: The book tells a fascinating story about a Greek sculpture that art experts could instantly identify as fake, even if they couldn’t immediately put their finger on why.

“Blink” was published in 2005, and you might ask if these decision-making concepts stand the test of time with the explosion of data and AI tools that has occurred in the last 20 years.

But I can’t count the times my intuition has helped validate data and uncover gaps. My experiential knowledge often provides insights the analysis missed.

Intuition is a form of knowledge that isn’t deliberate or conscious. We’ve all experienced when something just feels “off.” Maybe your boss is trying to add more to your already-full plate. Maybe a team member is suggesting a course of action, and for some reason it doesn’t land. You might notice a light sheen of sweat on your skin, your pulse quickening or a tightening in your chest.

When your body is trying to tell you something, do you listen? Or do you push those signals aside without a second thought?

For those of us who lead for a living, it’s easy to become disconnected from these physical cues. In this day and age, it’s not uncommon for us leaders to beat our bodies into submission—persevering through long hours in front of a computer, pushing past the point of exhaustion and ignoring our body’s signals. We might not notice subtle body shifts brought on by intuition. But our bodies are not just vehicles for our minds. They are finely tuned instruments that send signals to communicate with us.

The question becomes, “How do we leverage this hard-to-pin-down input in a thoughtful way?” If we treat intuition as an indicator rather than an interruption, it becomes a starting point for curiosity and investigation.

Curiosity is what creates an opportunity for deeper understanding. Instead of brushing off the feeling or seeking an immediate resolution, treat it as an invitation to explore. What patterns, experiences or assumptions might your intuition be tapping into? Ask yourself, “What is my gut trying to tell me, and why now?”

Since intuition is informed by our experiences, it comes with potential for biases and blind spots. If you’ve had one negative experience, your intuition might start expecting things to go wrong. So how can you recalibrate? Consider reframing your perspective by imagining the best-case scenario and asking yourself, “What if everything goes right?” Conversely, if your experience is limited, acknowledge this and explore ways to leverage the knowledge of others.

We must learn to distinguish between true intuition and reactions triggered by biases or preferences. For instance, as a leader drawn to change management, it’s important for me to investigate whether my inclination to focus on this area is because it’s the best use of my skills or simply because it feels familiar. Self-awareness is key—your intuition should guide you, not your triggers or comfort zones.

Even experienced leaders have blind spots. Trusted confidants can help you validate whether your intuition is accurate. One approach is to document your initial thoughts or instincts about a situation and share them with peers or mentors. Their feedback can provide clarity and challenge assumptions. Reflecting on whether your intuition aligns with their perspectives will help you treat intuition as a skill to refine over time. This deliberate practice will make your intuition more reliable and trustworthy in the long run.

When considering the role of intuition in data-driven decision-making, I’d argue that intuition is data—an internal data set informed by experience, observation and context. Being a data-driven leader means considering all available data, both external and internal.•

Carter is host of the “Data Driven Leadership” podcast and vice president of client experience and delivery operations at Resultant.