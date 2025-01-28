Joella’s Hot Chicken closes Broad Ripple restaurant along White River

Joella’s Hot Chicken, a Kentucky-based company that introduced its Nashville hot flavors to central Indiana in 2017, permanently closed its Broad Ripple location on Sunday.

The restaurant at 1072 Broad Ripple Ave. had served spicy tenders and wings since 2018. Previously, the 163-seat space was home to an Applebee’s location from 1992 to 2016.

Management at Joella’s Broad Ripple restaurant announced the closure via social media. “We want to thank our team and guests who we have been fortunate to serve since we opened,” read part of a note posted at Facebook.

Although the restaurant accented by a patio that overlooks the White River is closed, two Joella’s locations continue to operate locally: 4715 E. 96th St., the first Joella’s location in Indianapolis; and 2554 E. 146th St., Westfield, which opened in 2020.

Joella’s was founded in Louisville in 2015. The chain presently is made up of five Kentucky locations, three in Indiana and one in Ohio.

In the Broad Ripple neighborhood, a Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken arrived after Joella’s and continues to operate. Dave’s, part of a Los Angeles-based chain, opened at 927 Broad Ripple Ave. in 2022.