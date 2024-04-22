Judge in Delphi double-murder case denies another request to allow courtroom cameras

The judge in the case of Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German near Delphi, Indiana, has denied yet another television station’s request to have a camera in the courtroom for Allen’s trial in May.

On Thursday, Special Judge Frances Gull rejected a request from WISH-TV Channel 8 in Indianapolis, increasing doubts that any video cameras will be allowed at one of the most high-profile criminal trials in Indiana in decades. Allen’s trial is set to begin May 13.

Thursday’s decision marks the fourth time a television station has been denied camera access for the trial. Judge Gull rejected requests from Fort Wayne’s WPTA-TV Channel 21 and WANE-TV Channel 15 on March 22 and WTHR-TV Channel 13 in Indianapolis on March 28.

Judge Gull has only allowed camera access to one of Allen’s courtroom hearings. That was on Oct. 19, when several TV stations worked together to have Court TV provide pool camera coverage for all participating broadcasters.

Judge Gull then denied courtroom cameras for an Oct. 31 hearing. The court docket cites “unauthorized filming and broadcasting of pre-hearing activities in the Courtroom” at the Oct. 19 hearing as the reason. Courtroom camera requests from NewsNation, Law and Crime, Court TV and WTHR were all denied for the Oct. 31 hearing.

In late March, Judge Gull declined an email request from Indiana Lawyer to discuss what comes into play when deciding whether she would allow cameras in the courtroom. She did not immediately respond to a follow-up email asking if she would accept any media outlet’s request to put cameras in the courtroom for Allen’s trial.