Krieg DeVault expands in Chicago by adding smaller firm

Indianapolis-based law firm Krieg DeVault LLP is expanding its footprint in the Windy City by adding Chicago firm Fuchs & Roselli Ltd. through a merger.

The combination, which becomes effective Jan. 1, adds the Chicago firm’s 25 legal professionals with DeVault’s existing team, bringing the latter’s Chicago presence to nearly 40 professionals.

Krieg DeVault is the ninth largest law firm in the Indianapolis area, according to IBJ research, with 68 local attorneys. In addition to its office in Indianapolis, the firm has a presence in Carmel, Crown Point and Mishawaka.

Krieg DeVault opened its office in Chicago in 2007. The firm plans to relocate its office at 33 N. Dearborn St. to Fuchs & Roselli’s office at 200 S. Wacker Drive by mid-year 2025.

Fuchs & Roselli was founded in 1989. By combining, the firms expect to boost their key service areas of business and corporate law, banking, real estate, litigation and estate planning, according to a news release.

“As our clients’ needs continue to grow, so does our firm’s strategic vision on how we help each of them achieve their goals,” Michael Messaglia, managing partner of Krieg DeVault, said in written remarks. “The professionals in this group share the same philosophy as Krieg DeVault in ensuring we provide our clients with responsive and high-quality professional services that help them achieve their goals.”