Legislative roundup: Final bills passed in session’s first half

This week marked the first-half deadline of the legislative session, meaning lawmakers spent hours in session passing bills that had been lingering, including budget and property tax reform measures.

The deadline also means that many bills lawmakers never heard in committee were officially declared dead. And even a few that lawmakers passed in committee were surprisingly killed in the final hours, including a bill that would have criminalized sleeping on streets.

The House and Senate are taking a week off and will return to the Statehouse March 3 to begin working on bills the opposite chamber passed.

IBJ is watching key bills that could impact the state’s economic development, health care and workforce efforts and is following developments in legislation related to property taxes and Medicaid. And of course, we’re tracking that budget bill, which will determine state spending for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 and will likely be the landing place for many issues related to taxes and spending.

Here’s the status of some of the bills we’re watching during the session, which is expected to adjourn at the end of April.

Economic development

After eight years of former Gov. Eric Holcomb’s development-focused tenure, Braun—an entrepreneur and former CEO—wants a greater focus on entrepreneurship and small businesses.

House Bill 1032

Prevents the state from signing agreements with companies that are majority-controlled by citizens or residents of adversary nations or are headquartered within one

Author: Rep. Craig Haggard, R-Mooresville

Last action: Passed House 68-21, Feb. 20

Awaiting: Senate introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

House Bill 1172

Creates the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation , which would develop and administer programs to support small business, entrepreneurship and innovation

Author: Rep. Jake Teshka, R-North Liberty

Last action: Passed House 85-7, Feb. 11

Awaiting: Senate introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

House Bill 1489

Creates an Indiana-Ireland commission to advance trade relations

Author: Rep. Timothy O’Brien, R-Evansville

Last action: Passed House 86-1, Feb. 3

Awaiting: Senate introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

House Bill 1223

Provides a sales tax rebate to incentivize projects that enhance tourism and allows for the creation of tourism improvement districts

Author: Rep. Michael Karickhoff, R-Kokomo

Status: Dead

Senate Bill 253

Establishes parameters for what agricultural land could be included in an economic revitalization area

Author: Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette

Status: Dead

Senate Bill 20

Requires the governor to terminate economic development deals with companies or firms based in an adversary country

Author: Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores

Last action: Introduced Jan. 8

Status: Dead

House Bill 1612

Creates a tax credit for certain capital investments made in rural funds to incentivize investment in rural businesses

Author: Rep. Shane Lindauer, R-Jasper

Status: Dead

Indiana Economic Development Corp.

The IEDC has been developing the LEAP Research and Innovation District in Boone County, but critics—including several lawmakers and, at times, Braun—have questioned the transparency around and cost of the land deals used to create the district, possible projects to bring water to the site and the infrastructure development needed to make the area suitable for bit projects. Several bills address LEAP.

House Bill 1601

Expand data center tax exemption to include quantum computing research, advanced computing and defense infrastructure with at least a $50 million investment in five years

Author: Rep. Edmond Soliday, R-Valparaiso

Last action: Passed House 76-18, Feb. 18

Awaiting: Senate introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 377

Specifies regional economic development funding, such as READI, must fall within certain project requirements

Authors: Sens. Greg Goode, R-Terre Haute; and Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond

Status: Dead

Senate Bill 251

Designates an ombudsman or a state employee to investigate and resolve complaints related to the IEDC, requires the IEDC board to include two nonvoting legislative members, and requires the IEDC to establish a dashboard with information about economic incentives and compliance that is more accessible to the public

Author: Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette

Status: Dead

House Bill 1269

Requires two lawmakers be appointed to the IEDC board and dedicates 5% of IEDC funding for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 to be used for economic development projects located in counties with a population of less than 50,000 (similar to Senate Bill 251)

Author: Rep. Matt Commons, R-Williamsport

Status: Dead

House Bill 1408

Requires a regional development authority, not the IEDC, to designate an area within its territory as a regional innovation development and manufacturing district

Author: Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne

Status: Dead

Workforce

Over the past few years, state leaders have overhauled the state’s high school curriculum and graduation requirements to prioritize career coaching and alternative paths to higher education. The state has also been working to boost training and certificate programs for young and adult learners.

Senate Bill 448

Requires the Department of Education to prepare a plan to develop a market-driven credential program with at least three priority industry pathways

Author: Sen. Greg Goode, R-Terre Haute

Last action: Passed Senate 48-1, Feb. 20

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 488

Establishes a reemployment skills training pilot program for those on unemployment benefits

Author: Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne

Last action: Passed Senate 45-2, Feb. 20

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

House Bill 1519

Creates a workforce housing assistance program so workers can receive financial support to buy a home

Author: Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart

Status: Dead

Senate Bill 123

Reduces the maximum time a person is allowed to be on unemployment benefits by almost half

Author: Sen. Scott Alexander, R-Muncie

Status: Dead

House Bill 1625

Prohibits nondisclosure agreements

Author: Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne

Status: Dead

Data centers

Indiana has become fertile ground for tech companies to build massive data centers, with four major investments totaling more than $14 billion announced in the last year. Those data centers are filled with computers, servers and cooling systems that run around the clock and use huge amounts of electricity, prompting concerns about the centers’ impact on power supply.

Senate Bill 431

Prohibits a company from a foreign adversary from building a data center in Indiana without an electricity usage study and requires the project to generate its own electricity

Author: Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford

Last action: Passed Senate 48-0, Feb. 4

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 135

Requires data center developments to provide the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission with quarterly reports about electricity usage

Author: Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis

Status: Dead

Child care

Child care—and the lack of available and affordable options—has been plaguing families in Indiana and across the country. Business leaders now worry the price and lack of options will prevent new workers from moving to the state and remove others from the workforce.

Senate Bill 463

Adds employee training, scholarship programs and compensation for employees with a higher level of training to permitted uses of funds for the employer child care expenditure tax credit; also sets staff ratios and maximum group sizes based on certain age ranges in licensed child care centers

Author: Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso

Last action: Passed Senate 44-5, Feb. 20

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

House Bill 1253

Allows a single-owner child care company or nonprofit, including YMCAs and school-affiliated organizations, to open multiple locations under one license

Bill author: Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne

Last action: Passed House 48-0, Feb. 11

Awaiting: Senate introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 1277

Allows a child care provider to continue receiving voucher payments until a final decision about their license or eligibility is no longer in good standing

Author: Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Logansport

Status: Dead

House Bill 1430

Establishes a fund to incentivize employers to contribute to the child care costs of the employer’s employees

Bill author: Rep. Wendy Dant Chesser, D-Jeffersonville

Status: Dead

Indianapolis

The capital city is a demographic and political outlier in Indiana, sometimes causing the Republican supermajority to target legislation toward conflicting priorities and initiatives. But also, as the state’s largest city, some legislation impacts its government and residents more than others.

House Bill 1461

Address road-funding disparities through a range of funding mechanisms, including an increase to the maximum rate for county wheel and vehicle excise tax and required county bonding abilities. ( Previously included Marion County referendum language )

Author: Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie

Last action: Passed House 71-21, Feb. 20

Awaiting: Senate introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

House Bill 1006

Establishes a special prosecutor unit, prosecutor review board and public prosecution fund, in part to investigate whether prosecuting attorneys are “noncompliant” with state laws. Similar legislation has previously been used to target Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Author: Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers

Last action: Passed House 72-24, Feb. 19

Awaiting: Senate introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

House Bill 1131

Classify the town of Cumberland as an excluded city and no longer part of the consolidated city of Indianapolis

Author: Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart

Last action: Passed House 89-3, Feb. 11

Awaiting: Senate introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 13

Increases the penalties for street takeovers, which are most prevalent in Marion County. Specifically, the legislation would make “spinning” a Class B misdemeanor.

Authors: Sens. James Tomes, R-Wadesville; Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis; and Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell

Last action: Passed Senate 48-1, Feb. 3

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 142

Allows a court to order an expungement in certain eviction cases

Authors: Sens. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne; Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis; and Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores

Last action: Amended and passed Senate 49-0, Jan. 28

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

House Bill 1662

Bans camping on public property

Author: Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland

Status: Dead

Senate Bill 161

Gives power to the attorney general to bring actions against towns, cities and counties that have an ordinance prohibiting public camping but have a policy not to enforce it

Author: Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis

Status: Dead

House Bill 1533

Allow a Marion Superior Court judge to be removed through a ballot question

Author: Rep. Andrew Ireland, R-Indianapolis

Status: Dead

House Bill 1087

Require the Indiana Department of Transportation to build at least one additional lanes on Interstate 70 east and westbound

Author: Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute

Status: Dead

Taxes

Braun and legislative leaders have prioritized changes that would reduce property taxes and could have a significant impact on local government spending.

Senate Bill 497

Creates a $500 tax credit for families with newborn children

Author: Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus

Last Action: Passed Senate unanimously, Feb. 20

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 1

Installs a number of property tax-related items , including referenda timing changes, a county payment deferral program and reform of how the state establishes a cap for on how much a local body can increase its property tax collections

Author: Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle

Last action: Passed Senate 37-10, Feb. 17

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 443

Increases the acquisition cost threshold for the business personal property tax exemption

Authors: Sens. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis; and Chris Garten, R-Charlestown

Last action: Passed Senate 39-7, Feb. 13

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 451

Continues to decrease the adjusted gross income tax rate annually until it reaches 2.70% for tax year 2032. The 2025 tax rate is 3.0%.

Author: Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle

Last action: Passed Senate 49-0, Jan. 28

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

House Bill 1251

Increases the cigarette tax from $1 to $2

Author: Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown

Status: Dead

House Bill 1042

Provides sales tax exemptions for feminine hygiene products and adult diapers

Author: Rep. Mark Genda, R-Frankfort

Status: Dead

Health

Reducing the cost of health care is a major priority for policymakers. And the debate comes as the state’s Medicaid costs continue to balloon, making the low-income health insurance program a budgetary concern.

House Bill 1004

Forces a hospital to forfeit its nonprofit status if its charges exceed 300% of the Medicare reimbursement rate at the time of the charge

Author: Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne

Last action: Passed House 68-26, Feb. 20

Awaiting: Senate introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 2

Addresses the use of presumptive eligibility, which offers temporary health coverage for low-income people not yet receiving Medicaid. Reels in the Healthy Indiana Plan , or HIP, by applying an enrollment cap, coverage limits and work requirements

Author: Sens. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka; Chris Garten, R-Charlestown; and Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso

Last action: Passed Senate 40-9, Feb. 18

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

House Bill 1003

Enacts a range of measures to increase transparency

Author: Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond

Last action: Passed House 66-32, Feb. 18

Awaiting: Senate introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 3

Installs measures to push insurers and related financial officials to act in the best financial interests of their clients

Author: Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne

Last action: Passed Senate 47-0, Feb. 17

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

House Bill 1023

Creates work requirements for some Medicaid recipients

Author: Rep. Harold Slager, R-Schererville

Status: Dead

Water policy & utilities

The state’s management of its natural resources and energy systems has risen to public consciousness thanks to questions about water for the LEAP District and debates about electricity for data centers.

House Bill 1007

Creates a tax credit for expenses in manufacturing of a small modular nuclear reactor

Author: Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso

Last action: Passed House 67-25, Feb. 13

Awaiting: Senate introduction and committee assignment

Hearing in Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 4

Requires the leaders of projects that will move significant amounts of water from one water basin in the state to another to obtain a permit from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Author: Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford

Last action: Passed Senate 48-0, Feb. 4

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 423

Establishes a small modular nuclear reactor pilot program and designate eligible sites for such projects

Author: Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford

Last action: Passed Senate 41-7, Feb. 3

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 256

Creates a two-year task force to study water regulation and installs a moratorium to limit significant water withdrawal projects and pipelines that would transfer water out of the Wabash region for two years

Author: Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette

Status: Dead

And everything else

House Bill 1008

Creates a boundary adjustment commission that would study whether to recommend absorption of Illinois counties that want to secede from the Democrat-led state

Author: House Speaker Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers

Last action: Passed House 69-25, Feb. 20

Awaiting: Senate introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

Senate Bill 11

Requires a social media company to obtain parental consent before allowing a child under 16 to use the platform

Authors: Sens. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; and Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne

Last action: Passed by Senate 42-7, Jan. 23

Awaiting: House introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

House Bill 1073

Provide regulations for bare-knuckle fighting , professional wrestling, boxing and sparring through the Indiana Gaming Association

Author: Rep. Craig Haggard, R-Mooresville

Last action: Passed House 86-5, Jan. 28

Awaiting: Senate introduction and committee assignment

Status: Progressing

House Bill 1630

Legalizes marijuana for those over age 21

Author: Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo

Status: Dead

House Bill 1218

Bans sale of e-liquid or vape products

Author: Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown

Status: Dead

Know of a bill that should be on our radar? Contact IBJ’s statehouse reporter Cate Charron at ccharron@ibj.com.