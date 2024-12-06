Leonard Hoops: Cultural Trail connects people, places and purpose

As someone who calls downtown home and has led Visit Indy the past 13 years, I’ve had the privilege of experiencing the city from two vantage points—resident and ambassador. From both perspectives, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene and Marilyn Glick plays a unique and vital role in defining Indy’s identity, offering connectivity and fostering a sense of place in our urban landscape.

Living on Massachusetts Avenue, I’m fortunate to have the Cultural Trail practically at my doorstep. It’s become a staple for me and my family. Whether it’s walking our dog, Olive (16 pounds of pure happiness), hopping on a Pacers Bikeshare for a ride with my 12-year-old daughter (I prefer the e-bike option!) or simply taking a stroll with my wife, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail offers tranquility and safety you don’t typically find in major city centers. It’s also an amenity that invariably impresses our visitors, many of whom serendipitously discover it while visiting.

As CEO of Visit Indy and Tourism Tomorrow Indy, I see firsthand how the Cultural Trail enhances our city’s appeal to visitors. With its expansion, including the newest South Street addition, we’re breaking down both physical and perceived barriers between neighborhoods, businesses and attractions.

The Cultural Trail serves as more than just a pathway—it’s a connection to the heart of our city and the soul of our neighborhoods. It brings our local culture to life, offering a sense of place that’s missing in many downtowns. The new South Street expansion will further enhance this connectivity, bridging downtown’s business core with historic neighborhoods like Fountain Square and Stadium Village.

As a longtime advocate for accessibility, I’m particularly proud of how the trail supports people of all abilities. My 19-year-old son, Cannon, has cerebral palsy and uses a power chair, and the Cultural Trail offers a continuous and accessible route free from the hazards of inconsistent sidewalks. Expanding this accessibility with new connections will ensure that residents like my son and visitors can enjoy the city’s vibrant streetscape safely and comfortably.

This kind of infrastructure improvement is precisely the type of product development that helps elevate our city as we strive to make Indy a “must-visit” destination. At Visit Indy and Tourism Tomorrow Indy, we’re constantly balancing two priorities: promoting the city as it is now and working to make it better in the future. Since its opening in 2013, the Cultural Trail has been a shining example of the latter, a (literally) groundbreaking project that enhances the quality of life for residents while providing a compelling experience for visitors. And now, with its expansion, it’s reaching a critical mass of attention that only adds to its appeal.

In a time when travelers seek more authentic, immersive experiences wherever they go, the Cultural Trail offers a journey through the heart of Indianapolis. You can start at the Indiana Convention Center area, explore Mass Ave’s vibrant local businesses or take a scenic ride to Fountain Square. It perfectly complements our city’s more prominent attractions, allowing visitors to discover the neighborhoods and culture that make Indy unique.

Supporting the Cultural Trail and its continued growth is not just an investment in our city’s infrastructure; it’s an investment in what makes Indy a desirable place to live, work and visit. The Cultural Trail has become part of our city’s DNA, setting us apart from other major-city downtowns and making a difference on Indy’s bids for global conventions and headliner sporting events.

As the Cultural Trail expands and evolves, it will play an even bigger role in shaping our community’s future. Residents and visitors alike know that the Cultural Trail provides an experience that is “only in Indy”—and that’s something worth celebrating and supporting.•

__________

Hoops is president and CEO of Visit Indy and Tourism Tomorrow Indy.