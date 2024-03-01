Lesley Weidenbener: Big-time events bring welcome opportunities

If you’re a regular reader of IBJ, you know we spent a lot of time and resources covering NBA All-Star Weekend last month. (If you missed it, go to IBJ.com/All-Star to catch up.)

My role was largely in planning and editing much of that coverage, especially the stories, graphics and photos that went into the print edition and our special All-Star Access publication. Managing Editor Greg Weaver spearheaded much of our online coverage, including the weekend itself.

As a result, I didn’t go to any of the biggest events—not the actual All-Star Game or All-Star Saturday Night or even the practices or celebrity events.

But I was out and about that week and attended a couple of the ancillary events. The experiences reminded me how incredible it is to live in a city that hosts big-time events. That’s especially true in Indianapolis, where community leaders are determined to give the people who live in the region an opportunity to participate, even if they aren’t going to the main event.

In fact, the events I attended—including Sip & Marvel’s “Indy Noire” fashion event and the Economic Club of Indiana lunch with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver—were filled with people who live here.

Both offered a chance to be part of All-Star Weekend and experience something new.

Let’s start with the fashion event. Some of you might remember from a previous column that I’ve taken up sewing. It’s a stress reducer for me (much of the time, at least). Mostly, I sew purses and bags, but I’ve made a pair of pants, a skirt and a top (which was a bit of a disaster) and have dreams of filling my wardrobe with home-sewn creations. I’m also a fan of “Project Runway,” the Bravo competition show for fashion designers.

So, as we were divvying up All-Star events for each of us to cover, I grabbed Indy Noire, which featured collections from six fashion designers, three of whom are based in the Indianapolis area. I had no idea what to expect when I headed over on that Thursday night to the Indiana Roof Ballroom. I’d never been to a fashion show. But what Sip & Marvel, the not-for-profit that has staged shows at two previous All-Star Weekends, set up looked just like what I’ve seen on TV.

There was mood lighting, velvet sofas lining the runway for VIPs and gold chairs for the other 250 or so people who attended. Designers—including locals Langston Christopher, Monty Matuka and Berny Martin—sent out models wearing gowns and sparkles and lounge wear and suits before coming out to take a bow. (You can see videos I shot at IBJ.com/All-Star.)

Earlier, I listened to Silver talk about the NBA’s growth strategy, working with Pacers Sports & Entertainment owner Herb Simon and the league’s first in-season tournament.

IBJ Media sponsored the event, and Gerry Dick of IBJ Media’s Inside INdiana Business conducted the Q&A. IBJ Media put mini basketballs with the IBJ All-Star Access logo on the tables. And one of the highlights was watching many of the 1,200 people who attended the event line up to have Silver sign the balls. He was a celebrity.

There were lots of other opportunities for fans as well: NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center, the NBA All-Star Tip-Off at Bicentennial Plaza and a huge list of concerts.

I’m grateful for these opportunities. I hope you’re taking advantage of some of them, too.•

__________

Weidenbener is editor of IBJ. Reach her at lweidenbener@ibj.com.