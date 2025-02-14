Home » Letter: Building in Indy is too difficult

Letter: Building in Indy is too difficult

It would be great if the city’s new economic development organization could fix the byzantine, slow and unresponsive permitting process [“Indianapolis to replace Develop Indy in effort to bolster business-attraction strategy,” Oct. 31, IBJ.com].

It would also be good to see our utilities’ responsiveness and cost addressed.

It is a difficult decision to build in Marion County versus Boone or one of the other counties that actually want you to come and work with you to get your project approved instead of throwing up active roadblocks, driving costs up or plain indifference and disregard for what they are costing you both in time and money.

—David Shenberger

